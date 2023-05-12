CBSE Class 10th Result 2023: At 96.92%, Pune region sees a drop in pass percentage

CBSE Class 10 Results 2023 | ANI

Mumbai: After class 12, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has also released the class 10 results today, on May 12, 2023. Students who appeared in the exam can check the results at the official websites at : cbse.gov.in, results.nic.in, results.digilocker.gov.in, umang.gov.in.

This year, CBSE recorded a dip in the Class 10 pass percentage at 93.12% as compared to last year's 94.4%. The 2022-2023 academic year was the first fully offline schooling session for students after the two-year hiatus caused by the pandemic.

The Pune region - which includes Maharashtra, Goa, Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli - also recorded a drop in its class 10 pass percentage this year at 96.92% in comparison to its 2022 pass percentage which went up to 97.41%.

The region, however, surpassed Patna and rose to the fifth position in the list of regions recording highest student pass rates.

Following the pattern of CBSE Class 12 results, Trivandrum and Bengaluru regions recorded the highest pass percentages in the country at 99.91% amd 99.18% respectively.

Chennai, Ajmer, and Pune were the other three regions to make it to the nation's top five highest scoring regions while Guwahati recorded the lowest pass percentage at 76.90%

As many as 21.66 lakh students appeared for the CBSE Class 10 exam across the country this year, of which 20.17 lakh cleared it. In comparison, 19.77 lakh out of 21.09 lakh total students passed the exam last year.

While a whopping 99.04% students had passed the exam in 2021 during Covid-19 pandemic, the pass percentage hovered around 91% in 2020 and 2019. Class 10 also girls outnumbered Boys in Pass percentage. The overall pass percentage of girls is 94.25 percent and boys is 92.72 percent.