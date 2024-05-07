New Twist in Baramati? Political Speculations Rife as Supriya Sule Reaches Ajit Pawar's House After Voting

Amidst the high drama in the battle of Baramati, the NCP (SP) candidate Surpriya Sule reached the house of her opponent and sister-in-law Sunetra Pawar, wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who is contesting Lok Sabha polls on an NCP ticket from Baramati against Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) candidate Supriya Sule, the sitting MP.

She visited the house in Katewadi. However, she noted that she had gone their to take blessings of her aunty (Asha Pawar, mother of Ajit Pawar) adding that she always seeks blessings of elders in her family.

Speaking to reporters after their meeting, Sule said she had come to meet and seek her aunt Ashakaki's blessings.

"It is my kaki's house and I came here to meet her and seek her blessings," the NCP (SP) leader said.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference in Mumbai, deputy CM Fadnavis said Sule's visit to Ajit Pawar's house is an "emotional tactic".

"After all they are political opponents and not enemies. She (Sule) is his (Ajit Pawar's) sister. Let's see how this emotional tactic plays out," he said in response to a question.

2019 polls

Notably, Supriya Sule has won from this constituency for three consecutive terms. Sule, who is eyeing a fourth term from Baramati, registered a victory here after defeating BJP candidate Kanchan Rahul Kul in 2019. In the 2014 polls, Sule had clinched victory for the second time, maintaining the Pawar family's stronghold despite the Prime Minister Narendra Modi wave sweeping across the country. Supriya Sule secured 5,21,562 votes, accounting for 48.90 per cent of the votes.

NCP has fielded Sunetra Pawar, wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, from Baramati. Meanwhile, NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar cast his vote at a polling booth in Baramati. Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar cast his vote at Gangubai Kate Zila Parishad Prathamik school, booth no. 224 Katewadi at Baramati constituency.