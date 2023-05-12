Pune: 10 new Shivai buses to be added soon to MSRTC’s fleet |

Ten new electric Shivai buses have recently arrived at the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) headquarters in Pune, marking the start of the second phase of the project.

Although there is no official announcement about which routes the e-buses will operate on or which stations they will serve, the administration is planning to bring in more of these buses.

1st bus of second phase arrived on April 24th

The first bus of the second phase arrived on April 24th and will run on the Pune-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar route. Yamini Joshi, the Deputy General Manager of MSRTC, inspected the bus upon its arrival in Pune. According to Transport Officer Kailas Patil, the new buses will join the MSRTC only after passing all the formalities at the RTO office.

The new buses are equipped with features such as an announcement system in front of the driver, seven CCTV cameras, sufficient space for luggage, and a panic button facility. They also have foot lamps and reading lights near each seat, a powerful AC, a TV for passengers, and an electric light board for information about stops. Furthermore, these buses can run for up to 300 kilometers on a single charge.