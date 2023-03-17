Maharashtra: Women to get 50 per cent concession on state-run MSRTC buses | File

Women passengers will receive a 50% concession on all types of buses operated by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) beginning March 17, the state-owned transporter announced.

The benefit will be extended under the 'Mahila Samman Yojana,' and the state government will reimburse the corporation for the concession amount, according to a press release issued by MSRTC on Friday morning.

50% concession for all women passengers on public transportation buses.

On March 9, while presenting the state's budget for 2023-24, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the finance portfolio, announced a 50% concession for all women passengers on public transportation buses.

MSRTC operates a fleet of over 15,000 buses and transports over 50 lakh passengers each day. According to the release, it now offers 33% to 100% discounts on tickets to various social groups.

MSRTC officials stated that it would be difficult to determine how many women would benefit from the scheme because they did not previously issue gender-linked tickets. According to MSRTC, the proportion of female passengers will be in the range of 35-40% of total bus users.

On the occasion of India's 75th anniversary of independence, the Maharashtra government announced a 100% concession to senior citizens over 75 years old and a 50% concession to passengers aged 65 to 74 years old on all types of MSRTC buses.

Read Also Maharashtra man takes control of MSRTC bus after driver suffers heart attack; saves lives of 40 pax