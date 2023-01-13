e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra man takes control of MSRTC bus after driver suffers heart attack; saves lives of 40 pax

Maharashtra man takes control of MSRTC bus after driver suffers heart attack; saves lives of 40 pax

The incident happened on Solapur-Pune National Highway around 10.30 pm to 11 pm; the driver fell unconscious after suffering from heart attack and the bus lost control hitting metal safety girder.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 13, 2023, 03:11 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra man takes control of MSRTC bus after driver suffers heart attack; saves lives of 40 pax | Representative Image
Follow us on

As many as 40 passengers of the MSRTC Udgir-Pune bus had a near death experience who were saved because of a young man's bravado. A young lad named Sudhir Rane saved 40 passengers in the nick of time when a ST bus was about to drown in Ujani river, near Pandharpur on January 12.

According to reports, the incident happened on Solapur-Pune National Highway around 10.30 pm to 11 pm after the bus collided with metal safety girder. The passengers were alerted after they heard a loud noise; when they saw that the driver was unconscious, they panicked.

Read Also
Maharashtra: 2 kids among 10 dead, many injured as bus collides with truck on Nashik-Shirdi Highway;...
article-image

Sudhir Rane took control of the wheel averting mishap

Rane, at the time, went behind the wheel and took control of the bus relying on his past experience and halted the bus using the handbrake, averting a major accident.

Bus driver suffered heart attack behind the wheel

According to a local report, the bus driver, identified as Govind Suryavanshi, had suffered a heart attack and he fell unconscious and the vehicle's control was lost resulting in the incident. The bus would have fallen into the backwater of the Ujani reservoir, the report stated.

Passengers take the driver to hospital; under treatment

According to the report Rane and other passengers later took the bus driver to a nearby hopsital where he is currently being treated.

Read Also
Road Safety Campaign Week l Not just Cyrus Mistry: 582 accidents in 2022 on stretch from Vasai to...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra man takes control of MSRTC bus after driver suffers heart attack; saves lives of 40 pax

Maharashtra man takes control of MSRTC bus after driver suffers heart attack; saves lives of 40 pax

Maharashtra: 2 kids among 10 dead, many injured as bus collides with truck on Nashik-Shirdi Highway;...

Maharashtra: 2 kids among 10 dead, many injured as bus collides with truck on Nashik-Shirdi Highway;...

Mumbai salesman held for masturbating outside woman's door in Bandra apartment

Mumbai salesman held for masturbating outside woman's door in Bandra apartment

ICICI-Videocon loan scam: Bombay HC reserves order on Venugopal Dhoot's plea

ICICI-Videocon loan scam: Bombay HC reserves order on Venugopal Dhoot's plea

Bombay HC directs bike-taxi aggregator Rapido to suspend all its services by 1 pm today in...

Bombay HC directs bike-taxi aggregator Rapido to suspend all its services by 1 pm today in...