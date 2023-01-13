Road Safety Campaign Week l Not just Cyrus Mistry: 582 accidents in 2022 on stretch from Vasai to Talasari

Representative Image |

Palghar: Road Safety Campaign started in the state on Jan 11, awareness for the same is being dealt with this week. Repairing black spots and potholes and putting up sign boards are a few of the priorities. The stretch on Mumbai Ahmedabad National Highway (NH 48) from Vasai to Talasari talukas in Palghar district has claimed eight lives in the last quarter of last year, the most talked about being the renowned industrialist Cyrus Mistry whose accident pushed the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) take a few corrective measures like the installation of crash attenuators at three accident-prone spots in this section.

The stretch from Vasai to Talasari has become a death trap as the Palghar district has witnessed 582 accidents in 2022 including 190 on the NH 48. The 10 km span from Charoti in Dahanu taluka is also prone to accidents. The police department is expected to take some corrective measures in this issue.

Some of the major causes have been listed below:

Lane Discipline

Most heavy vehicles do not observe lane discipline and travel in the third lane which is situated on the extreme right side of the driver, compelling vehicles to overtake from the wrong side. Many accidents occurred while the vehicles were overtaking from the lane on the extreme left and some other vehicle from the roadside establishment was entering the road.

Over speeding

Cars and SUVs travel at a speed above the prescribed limit of 80 kmph, the NH 48 is designed for. The number of signboards displaying the speed limit is also few. Also, the mechanism to check the speed on the camera is sparingly used which enables the vehicles to travel at high speeds. The few safety boards that are placed are also not prominent.

Illegal Lane Crossings

Many Hotels have made lane crossing points by removing the dividers, without proper lane crossing signs accidents happen. Such illegal crossings were closed after Cyrus Mistry’s accident but have been reopened a few weeks ago.

No Fly-over Bridges and Underpass at important junctions

Fly-over bridges and underpass are non-existent at important junctions with heavy vehicular traffic, vehicles have to cross the busy NH lanes to cross such points causing accidents due to lapse in judgement.

Safety Belts are sparingly used

One of the major reasons for death among the last three major mishaps was passengers failing to wear safety belts. Lack of awareness amongst the travellers is the main reason for such negligence.

High-speed bikers

On weekends, 300 to 400 bikers can be seen cruising at high-speed using the NH 48 as their racing track.

Drink and Drive

Since Gujarat does not permit liquor sale, most commuters to Gujarat prefer to consume alcohol in Palghar district itself and move on, which is another major cause.

Less surveillance at night hours

The surveillance on NH 48 is less in the night hours which leads to breaking traffic rules.

Potholes

Ill-maintained roads full of potholes during monsoon also cause accidents.

Lack of backup facilities

Inadequate emergency services by the highway maintenance agency in case of accidents, unreachable helpline numbers and delay in ambulance services are also causes for casualties.