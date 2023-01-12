e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: 10 stolen auto-rickshaws seized by Police; 4 persons arrested

Navi Mumbai: 10 stolen auto-rickshaws seized by Police; 4 persons arrested

There had been a number of cases of theft of auto-rickshaws following which the crime branch was directed to solve them.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 05:22 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Follow us on

Police have arrested four persons on the charge of theft of auto-rickshaws in Navi Mumbai town and neighbouring places in Maharashtra and seized 10 stolen vehicles from them, an official said on Thursday.

Police claim to have solved all cases of auto theft

With this, the police claimed to have solved 10 cases of auto-rickshaw thefts - four of neighbouring Mumbai, and two each from Thane, Navi Mumbai and Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar police commissionerate.

There had been a number of cases of theft of auto-rickshaws following which the crime branch was directed to solve them, Navi Mumbai's Assistant Commissioner of Police (crime) Vinayak Vast said.

The police worked on various leads and first arrested a driver, Rehman Yusuf Khan (23), in a case of theft of an auto-rickshaw, he said.

During his interrogation, the police came to know about another accused Hassan Imamsaheb Sayyed (35), from Mankurd in Mumbai, who used to deal in the sale and purchase of auto-rickshaws, the official said.

10 auto-rikshaws worth ₹ 7.60 lakh seized

The police later arrested two more persons - auto-rickshaw driver Mohammad Nadeem Naheem Shaikh (38) and plumber Sahebaz Shakhil Husile (29) - in connection with the theft cases, he said.

Ten stolen auto-rickshaws worth ₹ 7.60 lakh were seized from their possession, the official said.

Khan and Sayyed already had offences registered against them at Trombay, Chembur, Kurla, Govandi (all in Mumbai) and APMC (Navi Mumbai) police stations, the official said.

Efforts were on to nab two more associates of the arrested accused, he added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: 10 stolen auto-rickshaws seized by Police; 4 persons arrested

Navi Mumbai: 10 stolen auto-rickshaws seized by Police; 4 persons arrested

Mumbai: CBI books Pratibha Industries in ₹ 4,957 crore bank fraud on complaint from Bank of Baroda

Mumbai: CBI books Pratibha Industries in ₹ 4,957 crore bank fraud on complaint from Bank of Baroda

Thane: Mahadiscom team probing power theft attacked, suffer minor injuries

Thane: Mahadiscom team probing power theft attacked, suffer minor injuries

Thane: 13-year-old girl kills herself at Landmark society inside residential complex which houses CM...

Thane: 13-year-old girl kills herself at Landmark society inside residential complex which houses CM...

WATCH VIDEO: Mumbai boy leans out of moving car's window to perform stunt, asks girl to sit in his...

WATCH VIDEO: Mumbai boy leans out of moving car's window to perform stunt, asks girl to sit in his...