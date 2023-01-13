e-Paper Get App
Maharashtra: 10 dead, many injured as bus collides with truck on Nashik-Shirdi Highway; visuals surface

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 13, 2023, 10:52 AM IST
article-image
10 dead, many injured as bus collides with truck on Nashik-Shirdi Highway | ANI
At least 10 persons were killed after a bus collided with a truck in Nashik distrcit on Friday morning, said police. Many were injured in the accident; the bus was heading for temple town Shirdi.

According to the reports, the private luxury bus had started from Ambernath in Thane district.

The accident happened around 7 am near Pathare Shivar on the Nashik-Shirdi highway.

An Indian Express report satted that the deceased include seven women, two young boys and a man while the injured were taken to the Sinnar Rural Hospital and Yashwant Hospital in Sinnar.

Reportedly, the death toll might increase since some of the injured are in critical condition.

