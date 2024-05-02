It's Viral: Story Of Pune's Abandoned Mercedes Sparks Online Buzz | X/@ShivrattanDhil1

An X (formerly Twitter) user Rattan Dhillon, whose bio says he is an auto enthusiast, shared an intriguing story about an abandoned Mercedes in Pune on Thursday.

Dhillon said that a man, who owned the car, was raided by the police for his alleged involvement in black money. While fleeing the country in 2009, he parked the car at a place in the city, and till date, the car remains at the same location.

Abandoned 2006 Mercedes S600 W220 ( Extended) lying at Pune.



I hope this car undergoes restoration and finds a new lease on life.



Story of the Car- The car belonged to a 53-year-old man who ran a chit fund organization. He fulfilled his dream of owning it in 2004. When police… pic.twitter.com/j1mOPHw6Wv — Rattan Dhillon (@ShivrattanDhil1) May 2, 2024

He wrote, "The car belonged to a 53-year-old man who ran a chit fund organisation. He fulfilled his dream of owning it in 2004. When police received a tip about his alleged involvement in black money, they conducted a raid. However, he managed to bribe his way out of trouble. Fearing a government raid, he fled the country, leaving the car abandoned since 2009 at this location, where he parked it before taking a taxi to the airport."

Meanwhile, several surprised users commented on Dhillon's post.

A user wrote, "Nobody tried to steal the wheels at least..? What an honest city Pune must be."

"I have seen this exact car many times. This is near Market Yard. Kind of surprised to know the interesting story behind it. Whether it gets restored or not it should definitely get moved from there," commented another user.

"I hope this wonderful machine gets restored to its full glory and goes into the hands of someone who can appreciate it," wrote a third user.

Check out the reactions below:

I have seen this exact car many times. This is near market yard. Kind of surprised to know the interesting story behind it. Whether it gets restored or not it should definitely get moved from there. — Kshitij Malve 🇮🇳 (@KshitijAMalve) May 2, 2024

Sir, till the owner doesn't sign transfer docs... no sane person would touch this car and spend few lacs for restoration — Navneet Singh (@navsa2576) May 2, 2024

2009 to 2024....in 15 years lying open like that...condition seems to be better....is that possibly.

That too in a city with high humidity — Ajay Wadhwa (@avanyaajay2000) May 2, 2024

Nobody tried to steal the wheels at least..? What an honest city Pune must be. — Pranava Bhardwaj (@PranavaBhardwaj) May 2, 2024

I guess I've seen it in a passing glance. It's somewhere in/around Market Yard, Pune. A stretched limousine converted from an S-class, if I am not mistaken. — Nomadic Musings (@midwaythoughts_) May 2, 2024

And nobody has bothered to take it out since 2009!!! Wow — Krishna Pophale (@krishnapophale) May 2, 2024

It's crazy how it never got towed yet — Arshaan Siddique (@ArshaanSiddique) May 2, 2024