It's Viral: Story Of Pune's Abandoned Mercedes Sparks Online Buzz

An X (formerly Twitter) user Rattan Dhillon, whose bio says he is an auto enthusiast, shared an intriguing story about an abandoned Mercedes in Pune on Thursday.
Dhillon said that a man, who owned the car, was raided by the police for his alleged involvement in black money. While fleeing the country in 2009, he parked the car at a place in the city, and till date, the car remains at the same location.
He wrote, "The car belonged to a 53-year-old man who ran a chit fund organisation. He fulfilled his dream of owning it in 2004. When police received a tip about his alleged involvement in black money, they conducted a raid. However, he managed to bribe his way out of trouble. Fearing a government raid, he fled the country, leaving the car abandoned since 2009 at this location, where he parked it before taking a taxi to the airport."
Meanwhile, several surprised users commented on Dhillon's post.
A user wrote, "Nobody tried to steal the wheels at least..? What an honest city Pune must be."
"I have seen this exact car many times. This is near Market Yard. Kind of surprised to know the interesting story behind it. Whether it gets restored or not it should definitely get moved from there," commented another user.
"I hope this wonderful machine gets restored to its full glory and goes into the hands of someone who can appreciate it," wrote a third user.
Check out the reactions below: