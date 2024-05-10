Pune Viral Video: Woman Alleges Metro Officials Denied ₹2 Change Post Ticket Purchase | Anand Chaini

A woman, travelling from Pune's Nal Stop by metro, has alleged that officials did not provide change after she purchased the ticket.

Watch Video:

In a video on Instagram, she said, "I asked for a ticket. It was ₹18. I gave them ₹50. They gave ₹20 back. I asked them for the remaining ₹2. They said they don't have the change. So, I said give me ₹50 back I will pay through online mode. They said they can't give it back as they have already processed the ticket."

"Angry, I said this cannot happen every day. People are letting go of ₹2-2 daily. I told them I'd give ₹15 and you give ₹3 discount. They denied. I said now I will take out my phone and film the video and then they immediately gave me ₹2 back," she added.

"The authorities should take action immediately and prevent such things from happening," the woman further said.

Many commented that they have also faced similar situations while purchasing a ticket at the metro stations.

"More power to you, girl, completely agree with you. I had the same issue with them," commented one user.

"Even though it's a matter of ₹2. Let's hope everyone displays similar thoughtfulness about various wrong things happening around us," wrote another.