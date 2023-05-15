Pune district division proposed: BJP MLA Mahesh Landge advocates creation of 'Shivneri' district

During the visit of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to inaugurate development projects in Pimpri Chinchwad, BJP MLA Mahesh Landge sparked discussions by proposing the formation of a separate district by carving out Pimpri Chinchwad and its nearby areas from the existing Pune district.

Landge further emphasized that the new district should be named "Shivneri" for its historical significance. He argued that the creation of Shivneri district would bring greater convenience to the citizens and officials, facilitating faster decision-making and development in the region.

This suggestion took Pune District Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil by surprise, as Landge emphasized the potential benefits for citizen convenience and accelerated development.

Patil responded with a playful remark, expressing relief that the demand did not extend to separating Mumbai from the sea.