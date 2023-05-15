Pune: FTII students on indefinite hunger strike | FPJ

Students of the 2020 batch at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, have initiated an indefinite hunger strike starting from May 15, 2023. The protest aims to address the removal of a student from the 2020 batch. The expulsion of five students from the institute on April 10, 2023, without prior notice triggered the demonstration.

Concerns were raised about factors such as lack of credits, attendance, and inadequate consideration for mental and physical health issues, as well as the loss of immediate family members. The batch collectively refused to commence classes until all five students were reinstated.

After the institute formed an Emergency Academic Council Meeting, four students were readmitted under the condition that they complete specified remedial assignments within a given timeframe. However, one student was excluded from readmission and was asked to repeat the second semester as a supernumerary student with the next batch, accompanied by repayment of admission fees.