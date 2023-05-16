Survey by Pune-based Temple Connect: Citizens expect better crowd management and darshan arrangements

11k mangoes for Bappa: Akshaya Tritiya celebration at Pune's Dagdusheth Temple captured in video | Anand Chaini

A recent survey conducted by Pune-based organization Temple Connect sheds light on the expectations of common people regarding temple management and crowd experience, particularly during festival days.

The survey, which garnered participation from 3927 individuals across 32 Indian cities and 19 international locations, aimed to gather feedback on various aspects of temple administration and identify areas for improvement.

According to the survey results, while participants expressed overall satisfaction with their temple visits, two key areas stood out for enhancement: darshan arrangements and crowd management. Respondents emphasized the importance of organized darshan, reduced queues, and sufficient time for connecting with the divine. Hygiene and cleanliness within temple premises were also identified as significant concerns.

Additionally, participants showcased awareness of the social activities conducted by temple administrations. Giresh Kulkarni, Founder of Temple Connect, highlighted the necessity of empowering temple ecosystems with innovative ideas to cater to the needs of devotees not only from the nearby areas but also those traveling from distant locations. Providing a pleasant and peaceful experience emerged as a crucial objective.

The feedback received from the survey will be shared during the upcoming International Temples Conventions and Expo (ITCX) scheduled to take place in the sacred city of Varanasi in July 2023. This event will serve as a platform for temples across India and international representatives to exchange best practices, insights, and learnings related to temple management. The aim is to improve the overall experience for devotees and the general public.

By utilizing these valuable insights, Temple Connect seeks to foster better communication and engagement with temple administrations, ultimately enhancing the pilgrimage experience for common people and devotees alike.