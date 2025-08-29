Trirashmi Fellowship Ceremony: Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj Professors To Be Honoured In Nashik | LatestLaws

To honour the professors and teachers of Maratha Vidya Prasarak (MVP) Samaj Sanstha for their remarkable contribution in the field of education, the Trirashmi Fellowship distribution ceremony has been organised on Saturday, August 30.

The ceremony will be held on behalf of the MVP Alumni Association from 3 to 5 pm at the Civil Engineering Auditorium of KBT Engineering College, Nashik.

This year, Namdev Vaje, Pandurang Karpe, Sara Tommy, Dr. Sharad Kamble and Dr. Sambhaji Pagar will be honoured as the recipients of the Trirashmi Fellowship.

Also, Devendra Jadhav will be awarded the Nalanda Scholarship. Apart from this, information about the Basaveshwar Fellowship will also be given on this occasion.

This is an important milestone in the social and educational activities of the MVP Alumni Association. The organisers have appealed to everyone to attend this ceremony in large numbers.