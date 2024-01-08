Supriya Sule Highlights Water Shortage, Traffic Gridlock, Garbage Crisis In Pune District | Sourced

During a press conference held at Patrakar Bhavan in the city, Baramati MP and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) working president, Supriya Sule, addressed critical issues affecting Pune's rural and district areas. Sule expressed deep concern over the prevailing problems, emphasising the adverse effects of pending elections on civic matters.

She highlighted the challenges faced by residents due to the Pune Municipal Corporation's (PMC) neglect of civic issues amidst pending elections, causing confusion among the public.

Sule specifically pointed out the pressing issues of water scarcity, escalating garbage concerns, and the worsening traffic situation, which are impacting the daily lives of Pune's residents. During the press conference, she shared insights from her recent interactions with people in Sus, Mahulange, and other areas of Pune, where residents are grappling with severe water shortages.

To address this, Sule revealed that she had met with PMC Commissioner Vikram Kumar to discuss potential solutions to the water crisis. One of the key issues highlighted by her was the absence of corporators, making it challenging for residents to effectively communicate and resolve civic problems. With pending elections adding to the complexity, people find themselves in a predicament, unsure of whom to approach regarding their concerns.

Sule also shed light on the escalating traffic issues in Pune, expressing disappointment at the lack of concrete plans to alleviate the problem. She noted that despite the heavy traffic congestion, there has been a noticeable absence of effective strategies to address this growing concern. To bring these issues to the attention of higher authorities, Sule disclosed that letters had been sent to the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Ministers, urging swift action on the water crisis.

Sule stressed the urgency of the matter, pointing out that even in January, the water levels are critically low, posing a significant threat to the residents. She expressed her dismay at the apparent lack of future plans by the irrigation department to tackle the water problem, highlighting her visit to dam areas where water levels were notably minimal.

She criticised the failure of the Jal Jeevan project and questioned the seriousness of the irrigation department under Devendra Fadnavis in addressing the citizens' concerns. In addition to civic issues, Sule touched upon the delay in Pune's development plan, asserting that the prolonged wait has exacerbated the problems faced by the residents. She urged the need for comprehensive planning to ensure sustainable development and alleviate the challenges posed by the growing "concrete jungle."