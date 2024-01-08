 Pune Shocker: Man Rapes 10-Year-Old Stepdaughter, Arrested
A case in this regard has been registered at Parvati Police Station

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Monday, January 08, 2024, 11:19 AM IST
article-image
Pune Shocker: Man Rapes 10-Year-Old Stepdaughter, Arrested | Representative Photo

A man allegedly raped his 10-year-old stepdaughter and when she resisted, he brutally beat her, police officials said on Monday. The incident occurred on January 7 (Sunday) between 1:30pm and 1:45pm. A case in this regard has been registered at Parvati Police Station.

According to police information, the 27-year-old accused has been arrested after the victim's mother filed a complaint in this regard. The police have registered a case under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and IPC (Indian Penal Code) Section 376.

The police report reveals that at the time of the incident, the victim's mother was not at home. Taking advantage of her absence, the accused undressed and began to behave inappropriately with the victim. The terrified 10-year-old attempted to escape, but the accused restrained her and demanded cooperation. When the victim resisted, he brutally assaulted her. The mother was informed about the incident upon her return.

