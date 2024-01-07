Pune Public Policy Festival: Venue, Timing, Dates, Entry Fees - All You Need To Know About PPF |

Ahead of the inaugural Pune Public Policy Festival (PPF), Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis extended his best wishes to the team. He noted that Maharashtra and Pune have consistently led the way in public policy discussions, and he believes the PPF will play a crucial role in shaping the future of public policy in the nation.

Fadnavis expressed optimism about the festival serving as a pivotal platform for meaningful discussions and innovative solutions in the field of public policy.

The Inaugural Pune Public Policy Festival (PPF) is taking place in Shivajinagar, aptly at the Gokhale Institute on January 19-20.

The festival will have a Keynote address by Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on January 20.

The Pune Public Policy Festival promises a thought-provoking agenda featuring 23 influential speakers. The event includes keynotes by Shamika Ravi, Vijayendra Rao, Philip Green OAM, and Hardeep Singh Puri, covering topics like urban transformation, public policy education, growth and equality, media's role, and the technology trade-off. This festival, held at the Kale Hall in Dhananjayarao Gadgil Library, aims to facilitate meaningful discussions and contribute to the development of innovative public policy solutions.

Read Also 22nd Pune International Film Festival: More Than 140 Films From 51 Countries To Be Screened

Schedule for Pune PPF

Day 1: Friday, January 19, 2024

03:00 PM - 04:00 PM: Registration

04:00 PM - 05:00 PM: Keynote by Shamika Ravi

Venue: Kale Hall, Dhananjayarao Gadgil Library

Speakers: Ajit Ranande, Shamika Ravi

05:00 PM - 06:30 PM: Reimagining Urban Transformation - the Trade-off between Environment & Development

Venue: Kale Hall, Dhananjayarao Gadgil Library

Speakers: Shardul Fadnavis, Lubaina Rangwala, Ashwini Bhide, Ambika Vishwanath, Shekhar Singh

06:30 PM - 07:40 PM: Keynote by Vijayendra Rao

Venue: Kale Hall, Dhananjayarao Gadgil Library

Speaker: Vijayendra Rao

Day 2: Saturday, January 20, 2024

10:00 AM - 11:00 AM: Keynote by Philip Green OAM

Venue: Kale Hall, Dhananjayarao Gadgil Library

Speakers: Vijay Gokhale, Philip Green OAM

11:00 AM - 12:00 PM: Panel - Learning Public Policy - the Expanding Discipline

Venue: Kale Hall, Dhananjayarao Gadgil Library

Speakers: Clara Péron, Yugank Goyal, Mark Hallerberg

12:00 PM - 01:20 PM: Panel 3 - Rethinking Growth & Equality

Venue: Kale Hall, Dhananjayarao Gadgil Library

Speakers: Dhiraj Nayyar, Sumita Kale, Rajeev Mantri, Rahul Bajoria, Renuka Sane

01:20 PM - 02:30 PM: Lunch

02:30 PM - 03:30 PM: Panel - Media and Public Policy

Venue: Kale Hall, Dhananjayarao Gadgil Library

Speaker: Vinayak Pachalag

03:30 PM - 04:30 PM: Panel - Faces of Public Policy

Venue: Kale Hall, Dhananjayarao Gadgil Library

Speakers: Siddharth Roy, Mallika Sridhar, Siddharth Shirole, Suhail Sharma

04:30 PM - 05:45 PM: Panel - Technology: the Trade-off between Convenience & Privacy

Venue: Kale Hall, Dhananjayarao Gadgil Library

Speakers: Shivangi Nadkarni, Venkatesh Hariharan, Saranya Gopinath, Mandar Kagade, Anshul Gupta

05:45 PM - 07:00 PM: Keynote by Hardeep Singh Puri

Venue: Kale Hall, Dhananjayarao Gadgil Library

Speaker: Hardeep Singh Puri

For more details, visit Pune Public Policy Festival.