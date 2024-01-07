Pune Public Policy Festival: Venue, Timing, Dates, Entry Fees - All You Need To Know About PPF

Ahead of the inaugural Pune Public Policy Festival (PPF), Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis extended his best wishes to the team. He noted that Maharashtra and Pune have consistently led the way in public policy discussions, and he believes the PPF will play a crucial role in shaping the future of public policy in the nation.
Fadnavis expressed optimism about the festival serving as a pivotal platform for meaningful discussions and innovative solutions in the field of public policy.
The Inaugural Pune Public Policy Festival (PPF) is taking place in Shivajinagar, aptly at the Gokhale Institute on January 19-20.
The festival will have a Keynote address by Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on January 20.
The Pune Public Policy Festival promises a thought-provoking agenda featuring 23 influential speakers. The event includes keynotes by Shamika Ravi, Vijayendra Rao, Philip Green OAM, and Hardeep Singh Puri, covering topics like urban transformation, public policy education, growth and equality, media's role, and the technology trade-off. This festival, held at the Kale Hall in Dhananjayarao Gadgil Library, aims to facilitate meaningful discussions and contribute to the development of innovative public policy solutions.
Schedule for Pune PPF
Day 1: Friday, January 19, 2024
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM: Registration
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM: Keynote by Shamika Ravi
Venue: Kale Hall, Dhananjayarao Gadgil Library
Speakers: Ajit Ranande, Shamika Ravi
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM: Reimagining Urban Transformation - the Trade-off between Environment & Development
Venue: Kale Hall, Dhananjayarao Gadgil Library
Speakers: Shardul Fadnavis, Lubaina Rangwala, Ashwini Bhide, Ambika Vishwanath, Shekhar Singh
06:30 PM - 07:40 PM: Keynote by Vijayendra Rao
Venue: Kale Hall, Dhananjayarao Gadgil Library
Speaker: Vijayendra Rao
Day 2: Saturday, January 20, 2024
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM: Keynote by Philip Green OAM
Venue: Kale Hall, Dhananjayarao Gadgil Library
Speakers: Vijay Gokhale, Philip Green OAM
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM: Panel - Learning Public Policy - the Expanding Discipline
Venue: Kale Hall, Dhananjayarao Gadgil Library
Speakers: Clara Péron, Yugank Goyal, Mark Hallerberg
12:00 PM - 01:20 PM: Panel 3 - Rethinking Growth & Equality
Venue: Kale Hall, Dhananjayarao Gadgil Library
Speakers: Dhiraj Nayyar, Sumita Kale, Rajeev Mantri, Rahul Bajoria, Renuka Sane
01:20 PM - 02:30 PM: Lunch
02:30 PM - 03:30 PM: Panel - Media and Public Policy
Venue: Kale Hall, Dhananjayarao Gadgil Library
Speaker: Vinayak Pachalag
03:30 PM - 04:30 PM: Panel - Faces of Public Policy
Venue: Kale Hall, Dhananjayarao Gadgil Library
Speakers: Siddharth Roy, Mallika Sridhar, Siddharth Shirole, Suhail Sharma
04:30 PM - 05:45 PM: Panel - Technology: the Trade-off between Convenience & Privacy
Venue: Kale Hall, Dhananjayarao Gadgil Library
Speakers: Shivangi Nadkarni, Venkatesh Hariharan, Saranya Gopinath, Mandar Kagade, Anshul Gupta
05:45 PM - 07:00 PM: Keynote by Hardeep Singh Puri
Venue: Kale Hall, Dhananjayarao Gadgil Library
Speaker: Hardeep Singh Puri
For more details, visit Pune Public Policy Festival.