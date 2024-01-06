VIDEOS: People Know Very Little About Savarkar, Says Randeep Hooda In Pune | Anand Chaini

Actor Randeep Hooda, gearing up to portray the Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in the upcoming movie 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar', commenced the 'Swatantraveer Savarkar Mukti Shatabdi Yatra' from Pune's Yerawada Central Jail on Saturday, marking the centenary of Savarkar's release on January 6, 1924.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Actor Randeep Hooda flags off the Swatantraveer Sawarkar Mukti Shatabdi Yatra from Yerwada Central Jail in Pune. pic.twitter.com/rKXGAmlE0X — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2024

"This is an immensely significant day, marking a century since Savarkar ji's release from this jail, followed by his house arrest in Ratnagiri under district confinement. After departing from here, he first headed to Bombay and then to Ratnagiri, where he spent the subsequent 13 years under restricted movement," Hooda said during the event.

Recognising Savarkar's role in India's freedom struggle, Hooda expressed a desire for the movie to illuminate his often lesser-known contributions. "He is a monumental freedom fighter, yet there's limited awareness about his endeavours. I hope my movie will shed more light on his life. I urge people to explore his story thoroughly before forming opinions. His impact on our nation was immense," Hooda emphasised.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Actor Randeep Hooda says, "Today was a historic day when Swatantraveer Sawarkar was released from jail...Today it has completed 100 years...We are symbolically going to release him from the jail. I am very happy to be part of this..." pic.twitter.com/2iZbrEienN — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2024

Born on May 28, 1883, in Bhagur near Nashik, Savarkar was a multifaceted figure—a freedom fighter, activist, and prolific writer. His involvement in the freedom movement began during his high school days and persisted through his tenure at Fergusson College in Pune. While studying law in the UK, he engaged with groups like India House and the Free India Society, authoring revolutionary literature advocating complete Indian independence. One of his notable works, 'The Indian War of Independence,' detailing the 1857 Sepoy Mutiny, was banned by the British colonial authorities.

Meanwhile, Hooda actively participated in the yatra, accompanied by a statue of Savarkar, culminating the procession near Fergusson College after traversing Balgandharva Chowk and Karve Road. The event drew participation from numerous Hindu organisations and activists from cities like Mumbai, Pune, and Pimpri-Chinchwad, showcasing their support with various vehicles.