Watch Video: Fire Breaks Out At Restaurant In Pune's Koregaon Park

A major fire erupted at a restaurant in Pune's Koregaon Park on Tuesday morning. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries have been reported, according to officials from the Pune Fire Brigade.

As per an official statement, the fire brigade received information about the incident at a restaurant in lane no 7 of Koregaon Park at 8:30am. Responding promptly, three fire vehicles and one tanker, along with fire officers, were dispatched to the location. The fire was successfully extinguished within 15 to 20 minutes. However, the restaurant suffered damages in the process.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Authorities are investigating the incident to ascertain the factors leading to the outbreak.

In a separate incident in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Walhekarwadi, two persons died apparently of suffocation in their sleep after a fire broke out in two adjoining workshops. The incident occurred at 2.25am on Tuesday.

"The fire broke out at two workshops located next to each other. While one unit is involved in making aluminium doors, the other is a packaging workshop," a fire brigade official said.

"As the fire engulfed both the units, two people sleeping inside the door-making workshop died of suffocation. Their bodies were found later. Besides that, the material stored at these units, an air compressor and a car were gutted in the blaze," he said.

People living in adjacent buildings were evacuated and the fire was doused, the official said.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, he added.