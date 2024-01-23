No Communal Angle: Pune Police On Fire At Modern Dairy In Camp; Watch Video

No Communal Angle: Pune Police On Fire At Modern Dairy In Camp | Video Screengrab

The terrace of Modern Dairy, located on Centre Street in the Pune Camp area, caught fire around 9pm on Monday. No casualties were reported in the incident.

According to a statement released by the Pune Fire Brigade, the terrace of the two-storeyed building of Modern Dairy caught fire. Upon receiving information, four fire tenders and two water tankers were deployed.

Fire breaks out at Modern Dairy in Pune Camp around 9pm on Monday.



No casualties were reported in the incident.



The Pune Police stated that there was "no communal angle" in the incident.@PuneCityPolice #Pune #Camp #Fire pic.twitter.com/SWhrziy5s6 — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) January 23, 2024

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames and conducted a cooling operation. Fire officials reported that packaging material such as paper, cardboard, and thermocol at the site was burned, but there was no damage on the first and second floors of the building.

Dairy owners and local residents told the fire brigade officials that firecrackers might have caused the incident.

Meanwhile, a user on X (formerly Twitter), in a now-deleted post, claimed that a "Hindu religious mob" burned down this "Muslim-run business." In response, the Pune Police stated that there was "no communal angle" in the incident.

"DO NOT spread rumours. Shop owner's name is Lalchand Shyamdas Bhaktani. Dairy is located in a chowk where one mandal was celebrating and the fire is purely accidental. Senior Officers including @CPPuneCity have visited the spot already. There is no communal angle," read the Pune Police post.

https://t.co/5LPaj6YJ5J — पुणे शहर पोलीस (@PuneCityPolice) January 22, 2024