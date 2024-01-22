10 PHOTOS: Pune Celebrates Pran Pratishtha Of Ram Lalla With Shobha Yatra

By: Anand Chaini | January 22, 2024

A magnificent procession unfolded at Sonya Maruti Chowk on Lakshmi Road in Pune to mark Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla

Anand Chaini

Enthusiastic residents, adorned in traditional attire, actively participated in the Shobha Yatra

Anand Chaini

The procession featured people portraying Lord Shri Ram, Sita Mata, and Lakshman

Anand Chaini

The Shobhayatra was held in an atmosphere of a deep sense of devotion

Anand Chaini

On the occasion of Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya's Shri Ram Janambhoomi Ram Mandir, Punekars celebrated on Laxmi Road

Anand Chaini

Earlier in the day, the idol of Shri Ram Lalla was unveiled in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Anand Chaini

PM Narendra Modi led the rituals at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in the sanctum sanctorum of the grand temple

Anand Chaini

Prime Minister said that the construction of Ram Mandir has filled people with a new energy

Anand Chaini

A Bharatnatyam dancer performs in a program commemorating the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Pune

Anand Chaini