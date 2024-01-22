10 PHOTOS: Pune Celebrates Pran Pratishtha Of Ram Lalla With Shobha Yatra

By: Anand Chaini | January 22, 2024
A magnificent procession unfolded at Sonya Maruti Chowk on Lakshmi Road in Pune to mark Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla
Anand Chaini
Enthusiastic residents, adorned in traditional attire, actively participated in the Shobha Yatra
Anand Chaini
The procession featured people portraying Lord Shri Ram, Sita Mata, and Lakshman
Anand Chaini
The Shobhayatra was held in an atmosphere of a deep sense of devotion
Anand Chaini
On the occasion of Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya's Shri Ram Janambhoomi Ram Mandir, Punekars celebrated on Laxmi Road
Anand Chaini
Earlier in the day, the idol of Shri Ram Lalla was unveiled in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Anand Chaini
PM Narendra Modi led the rituals at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in the sanctum sanctorum of the grand temple
Anand Chaini
Prime Minister said that the construction of Ram Mandir has filled people with a new energy
Anand Chaini
A Bharatnatyam dancer performs in a program commemorating the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Pune
Anand Chaini