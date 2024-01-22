Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony: Pune Witnesses An Inclusive Day of Devotion

BJP leader Hemant Rasane at the Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir | Sourced

As the nation celebrated the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Monday, Pune echoed with devout fervour as worshippers sought blessings at various temples, including the revered Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir.



The Dagdusheth temple, typically welcoming 40,000 to 50,000 devotees daily, experienced a significant surge on Monday, recording a 40-50% increase, according to members of the Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Sarvajanik Ganpati Trust.



"The temple experienced a significant surge in devotees, witnessing an extraordinary 40-50% increase in attendance from various parts of the city and the state. Typically, we host around 40,000 to 50,000 devotees daily, but on Monday, there was a remarkable rise. By afternoon alone, the temple recorded a footfall of over 75,000 devotees," said the members of the trust.



Hemant Rasane, a trust member and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, expressed the unprecedented turnout, stating, "Today, it seemed people were spiritually together in a true sense.” He highlighted the inclusive nature of the day, noting the participation of individuals from diverse faiths. He emphasised, "Today, we have witnessed a perfect example of unity, where not only different communities, like Muslims, but people from various faiths too have come together, contributing towards dakshina, sharing sweets, and exchanging pleasantries at the temple with other devotees."



The temple's atmosphere reflected a sense of 'Unity In Diversity,' with devotees from various backgrounds joining the celebrations. Rasane urged everyone to view the day as an opportunity to foster mutual respect for different beliefs and unite people across all faiths.



In a testament to the inclusive spirit, a member of the Muslim community, choosing to remain anonymous, shared, “As a regular visitor to the Dagdusheth temple, I specifically visited today too to contribute sweets. I realized the spiritual significance of this day for our Hindu brothers. Hence, I chose to participate in the joy that many of us are celebrating nationally. The experience at the temple was truly ethereal."