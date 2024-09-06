88 Diwali/Chhath Special Trains From Pune To Hazrat Nizamuddin, Nagpur, Danapur, Gorakhpur, Sawantwadi Road - Details Inside | File Photo

The Central Railway has announced the operation of 88 special Diwali/Chhath trains from Pune to Hazrat Nizamuddin, Nagpur, Danapur, Gorakhpur, and Sawantwadi Road to manage the additional passenger load during the festive season.

Pune-Hazrat Nizamuddin-Pune (4 Trips)

Train no 01491 Pune-Hazrat Nizamuddin Weekly Superfast Special: Departs Pune at 5:30pm on October 25 and November 1, arriving in Hazrat Nizamuddin at 7:00pm the following day.

Train no 01492 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Pune Weekly Superfast Special: Departs Hazrat Nizamuddin at 10:10pm on October 26 and November 2, arriving in Pune at 10:30pm the next day.

Halts: Lonavala, Kalyan, Vasai Road, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Bhawanimandi, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, and Mathura.

Composition: 22 ICF coaches, including one AC-2 tier, four AC-3 tier, 11 sleeper class, six general second class, and two luggage cum guard’s brake van.

Pune-Nagpur-Pune (6 Trips)

Train no 01209 Nagpur-Pune Superfast Weekly Special: Departs Nagpur at 7:40pm every Saturday from October 26 to November 9, arriving in Pune at 11:25am the next day.

Train no 01210 Pune-Nagpur Superfast Weekly Special: Departs Pune at 3:50pm every Sunday from October 27 to November 10, arriving in Nagpur at 6:30am the next day.

Halts: Uruli, Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Belapur, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Shegaon, Akola, Badnera, Dhamangaon, and Wardha.

Composition: 18 ICF coaches, including two AC-3 tier, eight sleeper class, eight general second class, and a luggage cum guard’s brake van.

Pune-Danapur-Pune (28 Trips)

Train no 01205 Pune-Danapur Special: Departs Pune at 3:30pm from October 25 to November 7, arriving in Danapur at 2:00am on the third day.

Train no 01206 Danapur-Pune Special Express: Departs Danapur at 5:30am from October 27 to November 9, arriving in Pune at 6:15pm the next day.

Halts: Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Satna, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaye Junction, Buxar, and Ara.

Composition: 18 ICF coaches, including two AC-3 tier, eight sleeper class, eight general second class, and a luggage cum guard’s brake van.

Pune-Gorakhpur-Pune (42 Trips)

Train no 01415 Pune-Gorakhpur Special: Departs Pune at 6:50am from October 22 to November 11, arriving in Gorakhpur at 4:00pm the next day.

Train no 01416 Gorakhpur-Pune Special: Departs Gorakhpur at 5:30pm from October 23 to November 12, arriving in Pune at 3:15am on the third day.

Halts: Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Virangana Laxmibai Jhansi Junction, Kanpur, Lucknow, Gonda, and Basti.

Composition: 18 ICF coaches, including two AC-3 tier, eight sleeper class, eight general second class, and a luggage cum guard’s brake van.

Pune-Sawantwadi Road-Pune (8 Trips)

Train no 01175 Pune-Sawantwadi Road Special: Departs Pune at 9:35am every Tuesday from October 22 to November 12, arriving in Sawantwadi Road at 10:30pm the same day.

Train no 01176 Sawantwadi Road-Pune Special: Departs Sawantwadi Road at 11:25pm every Wednesday from October 23 to November 13, arriving in Pune at 12:15pm the next day.

Halts: Lonavala, Kalyan, Panvel, Roha, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, and Kudal.

Composition: Three AC-2 tier, 15 AC-3 tier, one luggage cum guard’s brake van, and one generator car.