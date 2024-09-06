 Good News For Punekars: Pune Metro Extends Operating Hours For Ganeshotsav; Details Inside
On Anant Chaturdashi, Pune Metro will run for a full 24 hours—from 6am on September 17 to 6am on September 18

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, September 06, 2024, 03:00 PM IST
In good news for Ganeshotsav revellers, Pune Metro has extended its operating hours on both its routes—Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Civil Court and Vanaz to Ramwadi.

From September 7 to 9, Pune Metro will be operational for 17 hours daily, from 6am to 11pm. From September 10 to 16, commuters can use the metro services from 6am to midnight. On Anant Chaturdashi, Pune Metro will run for a full 24 hours—from 6am on September 17 to 6am on September 18.

However, starting September 18, the metro will revert to its normal operating hours of 6am to 10pm.

These extended service hours are expected to significantly benefit Pune Metro's revenue, as they did last year.

Pune Metro, on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, wrote: "During Ganeshotsav, citizens flock to the central part of the city to witness the scenes at the Ganesha mandals. For the convenience of the citizens, the metro's operating hours will be extended, and passenger service will be available until midnight. Additionally, the number of metro trips will also be increased. Passengers are encouraged to take advantage of this service."

