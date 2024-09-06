Good News For Punekars: Pune Metro Extends Operating Hours For Ganeshotsav; Details Inside |

In good news for Ganeshotsav revellers, Pune Metro has extended its operating hours on both its routes—Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Civil Court and Vanaz to Ramwadi.

Extended Metro Service Hours During #Ganeshotsav

गणेशोत्सवात मेट्रोच्या प्रवासी सेवेच्या वेळेत वाढ



गणेशोत्सवाच्या काळात गणेश मंडळांचे देखावे बघण्यासाठी नागरिक मोठ्याप्रमाणावर शहराच्या मध्य भागात येत असतात. नागरीकांच्या सुविधेसाठी मेट्रोच्या वेळात बदल करून मेट्रोची प्रवासी सेवा… pic.twitter.com/BchLPwVdcZ — Pune Metro Rail (@metrorailpune) September 6, 2024

From September 7 to 9, Pune Metro will be operational for 17 hours daily, from 6am to 11pm. From September 10 to 16, commuters can use the metro services from 6am to midnight. On Anant Chaturdashi, Pune Metro will run for a full 24 hours—from 6am on September 17 to 6am on September 18.

However, starting September 18, the metro will revert to its normal operating hours of 6am to 10pm.

These extended service hours are expected to significantly benefit Pune Metro's revenue, as they did last year.

Pune Metro, on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, wrote: "During Ganeshotsav, citizens flock to the central part of the city to witness the scenes at the Ganesha mandals. For the convenience of the citizens, the metro's operating hours will be extended, and passenger service will be available until midnight. Additionally, the number of metro trips will also be increased. Passengers are encouraged to take advantage of this service."