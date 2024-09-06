 Explore Pune This Weekend (September 7 & 8): Ganpati Festival Walk, Literature Club And More
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneExplore Pune This Weekend (September 7 & 8): Ganpati Festival Walk, Literature Club And More

Explore Pune This Weekend (September 7 & 8): Ganpati Festival Walk, Literature Club And More

From Ganpati mandal walks to a variety of vibrant activities, there's plenty to explore this weekend

Press ReleaseUpdated: Friday, September 06, 2024, 12:56 PM IST
article-image
Shaniwar Wada | Gaurav Kadam

Pune is buzzing with excitement this weekend as the city celebrates the Ganpati festival. From Ganpati mandal walks to a variety of vibrant activities, there's plenty to explore. Check out the list below and make the most of your weekend adventures in Pune!

1. Ganpati Festival Walk: The five 'Manache' Ganpatis—Kasba, Tambadi Jogeshwari, Guruji Talim, Tulshi Baug, and Kesari Wada—are must-visits for everyone. Beyond these revered mandals, Pune has many other stunning pandals worth exploring. And while you're out and about, don’t miss indulging in Bappa's favourite treat—the delicious 'ukdiche modaks'.

Read Also
Bhosari To Nashik Phata, Budhwar Peth To Kasba Peth, Mangalwar Peth To RTO: Pune Metro Station Names...
article-image

2. Sketchmeet: Immerse yourself in the Ganpati fervour this Sunday with Urban Sketchers' latest Sketchmeet at the iconic 'manacha pahila' Ganpati, Kasba Ganpati—Pune's revered 'gramdaivat'. Participants will sketch the Kasba Ganpati, capturing the spirit of this significant deity. "The area will be crowded, so we advise bringing minimal sketching materials. Please dress appropriately, respecting the sanctity of the temple and the mandap," Urban Sketchers shared in a post.

3. Literature Club: If you're seeking a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle of Ganeshotsav, immerse yourself in the world of literature at the serene Empress Botanical Garden in Kavade Mala, near Ghorpadi. This gathering offers a tranquil setting to delve into the discussion topic, 'Life & Times: Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow.'

FPJ Shorts
Premier Energies Jumps 18% To ₹1,188, Gains 30% In 2 Days Since IPO; Secures ₹215 Crore Solar Pumping Order
Premier Energies Jumps 18% To ₹1,188, Gains 30% In 2 Days Since IPO; Secures ₹215 Crore Solar Pumping Order
MHT CET Counselling 2024: CAP 3 Seat Allotment Result OUT; Check Here
MHT CET Counselling 2024: CAP 3 Seat Allotment Result OUT; Check Here
Diljit Dosanjh Joins Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan's Border 2: 'Pehli Goli Dushman Chalaega Aur Akhri Hum'
Diljit Dosanjh Joins Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan's Border 2: 'Pehli Goli Dushman Chalaega Aur Akhri Hum'
Irani Cup 2024 To Be Relocated From Mumbai Due To Unfavourable Weather Conditions: Report
Irani Cup 2024 To Be Relocated From Mumbai Due To Unfavourable Weather Conditions: Report
Read Also
Pune's Manache Ganpati: Kasba Ganpati, Tambdi Jogeshwari, Guruji Talim, Tulshibaug, and Kesari Wada...
article-image

4. Pune Ploggers: Plogging, a Swedish concept that combines jogging with picking up litter, is brought to life in Pune by Vivek Gurav and his team. Every weekend, Pune Ploggers hit the streets, making a positive impact by cleaning up the city while staying active. You can also join them and make a difference.

- Compiled by WeAreChompions

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Attention Punekars! Don’t Worry About Travel During Ganeshotsav—800 Extra PMPML Buses and...

Attention Punekars! Don’t Worry About Travel During Ganeshotsav—800 Extra PMPML Buses and...

Explore Pune This Weekend (September 7 & 8): Ganpati Festival Walk, Literature Club And More

Explore Pune This Weekend (September 7 & 8): Ganpati Festival Walk, Literature Club And More

PHOTOS: Rahul Gandhi and Sharad Pawar Honour Late Dr Patangrao Kadam for Lifelong Contributions to...

PHOTOS: Rahul Gandhi and Sharad Pawar Honour Late Dr Patangrao Kadam for Lifelong Contributions to...

6 Years On, Section 377's Repeal Fails To Curb Hostility Towards LGBT Community: R Raj Rao Writes

6 Years On, Section 377's Repeal Fails To Curb Hostility Towards LGBT Community: R Raj Rao Writes

Ganeshotsav In Pune: Singer Kailash Kher To Install Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Idol

Ganeshotsav In Pune: Singer Kailash Kher To Install Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Idol