Explore Pune This Weekend (September 7 & 8): Ganpati Festival Walk, Literature Club And More

Pune is buzzing with excitement this weekend as the city celebrates the Ganpati festival. From Ganpati mandal walks to a variety of vibrant activities, there's plenty to explore. Check out the list below and make the most of your weekend adventures in Pune!

1. Ganpati Festival Walk: The five 'Manache' Ganpatis—Kasba, Tambadi Jogeshwari, Guruji Talim, Tulshi Baug, and Kesari Wada—are must-visits for everyone. Beyond these revered mandals, Pune has many other stunning pandals worth exploring. And while you're out and about, don’t miss indulging in Bappa's favourite treat—the delicious 'ukdiche modaks'.

2. Sketchmeet: Immerse yourself in the Ganpati fervour this Sunday with Urban Sketchers' latest Sketchmeet at the iconic 'manacha pahila' Ganpati, Kasba Ganpati—Pune's revered 'gramdaivat'. Participants will sketch the Kasba Ganpati, capturing the spirit of this significant deity. "The area will be crowded, so we advise bringing minimal sketching materials. Please dress appropriately, respecting the sanctity of the temple and the mandap," Urban Sketchers shared in a post.

3. Literature Club: If you're seeking a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle of Ganeshotsav, immerse yourself in the world of literature at the serene Empress Botanical Garden in Kavade Mala, near Ghorpadi. This gathering offers a tranquil setting to delve into the discussion topic, 'Life & Times: Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow.'

4. Pune Ploggers: Plogging, a Swedish concept that combines jogging with picking up litter, is brought to life in Pune by Vivek Gurav and his team. Every weekend, Pune Ploggers hit the streets, making a positive impact by cleaning up the city while staying active. You can also join them and make a difference.

- Compiled by WeAreChompions