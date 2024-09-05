 Bhosari To Nashik Phata, Budhwar Peth To Kasba Peth, Mangalwar Peth To RTO: Pune Metro Station Names To Change In Next 10-15 Days
Bhosari To Nashik Phata, Budhwar Peth To Kasba Peth, Mangalwar Peth To RTO: Pune Metro Station Names To Change In Next 10-15 Days

The name of the Civil Court station has been changed to District Court last month following demands from the legal community

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 05, 2024, 11:08 AM IST
article-image
Bhosari To Nashik Phata, Budhwar Peth To Kasba Peth, Mangalwar Peth To RTO: Pune Metro Station Names To Change In Next 10-15 Days | Gaurav Kadam

The names of three Pune Metro stations will be changed in the next 10-15 days following commuter demands, officials said. The three stations—Bhosari, Budhwar Peth and Mangalwar Peth—will be renamed Nashik Phata, Kasba Peth, and RTO, respectively.

Last year, the Maha Metro recommended these name changes, but the recommendations were pending approval from the central government. "As per our latest information, there will soon be a gazette notification in this regard,” Shravan Hardikar, Managing Director, Maha Metro said. He added that the name of the Civil Court station has been changed to District Court last month following demands from the legal community.

article-image

What is the reason for changing names?

The name of Bhosari station has caused huge a lot of confusion among commuters since the metro operations began. BJP MLA Mahesh Landge had also highlighted the issue, saying, "Bhosari is situated 5km away from Nashik Phata, which confuses commuters. Many alight at Nashik Phata, expecting to reach Bhosari, only to find that they have to take an autorickshaw or a bus to reach Bhosari from there."

The commuters had also been demanding a change in the name of Budhwar Peth station as the name ‘Budhwar Peth’ is associated with Pune’s red-light area. Since the RTO is located in Mangalwar Peth, commuters wanted the name to be changed to 'RTO station.'

article-image

Inauguration of Swargate Metro Station

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol recently announced that the inauguration of the Swargate Metro Station and the bhoomi pujan for the Swargate-Katraj route of the Pune Metro will take place together in the coming days.

Speaking to the media, the Pune MP stated that the completion of the Swargate station will mark the conclusion of phase one of the Pune Metro project. Currently, the Vanaz to Ramwadi route is fully operational, while the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Swargate route is partially functional, pending the inauguration of the underground stretch from Civil Court to Swargate.

