 Pune: Congress Alleges Corruption In Construction Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue, Claims ₹236 Crore Taken, Only ₹1.5 Crore Spent
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole also hit back at Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other leaders of the Mahayuti who have accused the Opposition of politicising the statue incident

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 04, 2024, 05:00 PM IST
article-image
The Congress on Wednesday alleged a meagre amount of ₹1.5 crore was spent on the construction of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue that had collapsed in coastal Sindhudurg even though a sum of "₹236 crore" was taken for this work from the state coffers.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole also hit back at Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other leaders of the Mahayuti who have accused the Opposition of politicising the statue incident.

Speaking to reporters in Pune ahead of the party's constituency review meeting for Assembly elections, AICC in-charge for Maharashtra, Ramesh Chennithala, alleged spike in crimes against women and children, and murders, which is testimony to the worsening law and order situation under the Mahayuti government.

"Every day, cases of murders, and sexual assaults on women and children are being reported. In Pune, two murders were reported. It shows that the law and order situation has crumbled completely," Chennithala told reporters.

He alleged the state government was insensitive towards people and engrossed in perpetrating "scams and means to collect money".

Patole claimed approximately ₹236 crore was taken from the state government's coffers in the name of the construction of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue at Rajkot Fort in Sindhudurg district.

"But as per our information, the statue construction work was completed with ₹1 crore to ₹1.5 crore," the Congress leader alleged.

The statue collapsed on August 26, more than eight months after it was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, triggering a political firestorm.

Responding to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's charge that the opposition was politicising the statue incident, Patole said venting anger against the "insult" of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the Badlapur incident cannot be termed as politicising the matter.

Two four-year-old girls were allegedly sexually abused by a male sweeper at a school in Badlapur in Thane district. The opposition had alleged that the police delayed the registration of FIR in the case.

"These issues are beyond the realm of politics," Patole said, alleging the government was not taking the opposition into confidence and instead the ruling parties were organising counter-protests.

Chennithala said the MPCC will hold deliberations with the party workers and functionaries from Pune, Solapur, Kolhapur and Satara districts for the upcoming Assembly elections.

He added that the party had held review meetings for 122 constituencies so far.

