 Ganeshotsav In Pune: SGPC Takes Objection To Pandal Replicating Golden Temple In Camp Area
In a release, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said some people knowingly replicate the historical Sikh sacred places, which hurts the religious sentiments of the community

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 04, 2024, 04:49 PM IST
Golden Temple | Photo: Representative Image

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has taken objection to the construction of a pandal replicating the Golden Temple for Ganpati Utsav in the Camp area of Pune and termed it an act of inciting Sikh sentiments.

In a release, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said some people knowingly replicate the historical Sikh sacred places, which hurts the religious sentiments of the community.

He said according to information received from the Sikh community in Pune, this pandal has been built for Ganpati puja in the Camp area of Pune and it is exactly on the pattern of Harmandar Sahib.

He said this action is against Sikh traditions, customs and principles and has hurt the religious sentiments of the Sikh community.

Dhami said Harmandar Sahib cannot be replicated.

Those who did this should have understood the Sikh traditions, beliefs and sentiments of the community, he said.

Dhami also said the SGPC is sending a team to Pune for investigation.

He appealed to the Sikh community that such matters should be immediately brought to the notice of the SGPC, the apex religious body of the Sikhs.

