Pune's Manache Ganpati: Kasba Ganpati, Tambdi Jogeshwari, Guruji Talim, Tulshibaug, and Kesari Wada (PHOTOS) | Unsplash

There are hundreds of public Ganpati pandals in the city, but there are five pandals in the city which are known as Manache Ganpati (revered pandals). These include Shri Kasba Ganpati Mandal, Tambdi Jogeshwari Mandal, Guruji Talim Mandal, Tulshibaug Mandal, and Kesari Wada Mandal, in that order. They have the honor of being the foremost among other idols during the immersion, in the same order.

Although Mumbai Ganeshotsav is famous, Pune still holds the legacy as the festival of public Ganeshotsav started in Pune. The city still celebrates the festival with fervor and traditional beats of dhols and tashas.

Kasba Ganpati

In the year 1630, the mother of Shivaji Maharaj, Jijabai Bhosale, arrived in Pune. Young Shivaji Maharaj, who was only 12 years old, was disturbed by the pathetic plight of the Mavals. He vowed to liberate the Mavals from the Mughals. At the same time, an idol of Lord Ganesh was found near the house of Vinayak Thakar, who used to reside close to the residence of Jijabai Bhosle. Jijabai perceived this as an auspicious moment and promptly built a temple, which is today known as the famous Shri Kasba Ganpati Mandir. Young Shivaji Maharaj started building the empire of ‘Swarajya’ after this auspicious moment.

Kasba Ganpati, being the local deity of Pune, was conferred the privilege of immersing the idol of Lord Ganesh first in the river.

Tambdi Jogeshwari Mandal

Tambdi Jogeshwari is the temple of Goddess Durga and is known as the Gramdevata of Pune. Lokmanya Tilak himself had given the status of Manacha Dusara Ganapati to Tambdi Jogeshwari Ganeshotsav Mandal because of its association with the Gramdevata from the very beginning of the festival, i.e., in 1893. Here, the statue of Lord Ganesha is immersed every year at the end of Ganeshotsav and re-established again in the successive year.

Guruji Talim Mandal

Established in 1887, two Hindu and two Muslim families—the families of Bhiku Pandurang Shinde and Vastad Nalband—played an important role in establishing the mandal. It is the third honorary Ganesh Mandal of the city of Pune. The mandal got its name from the wrestling center and gymnasium called Guruji Talim, which literally means 'Guruji's wrestling center.' It is located at Budhwar Peth in Pune.

Tulshibaug Mandal

Tulshibaug Ganapati is the 4th Ganesha of honor in Pune. The mandal was established in 1901. This mandal is located at the center of the very famous Tulshibaug market of Pune. This mandal holds the honor of establishing the first Glass Fiber statue since 1975.

Kesari Wada Mandal

Kesariwada Public Ganeshotsav Mandal is a public Ganeshotsav Mandal in Pune. Along with five other Mandals, this Mandal holds a place of honor in the Ganesh Visarjan procession in Pune. This Ganesha festival is the fifth in the procession. It has special significance as it is celebrated in Kesariwada, the place associated with Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, who popularized the public celebration of the Ganesha festival during India's freedom struggle.

Since its inception in 1894, the Kesari Trust’s Ganesh festival used to be organized at Vinchurkar Wada, off Kumthekar Road, which was then the ancestral home of the Tilaks. Then in 1905, it was shifted to Gaikwad Wada, presently known as Kesariwada.