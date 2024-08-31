Pune: Dagdusheth Ganapati Trust to Unveil 125-Foot Jatoli Shiva Temple Replica for Ganeshotsav On Sept 7 (VIDEO)

Pune: Dagdusheth Trust to Replicate Magnificent Himachal's Jatoli Shiva Temple for Ganeshotsav |

The Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Public Ganapati Trust, Suvarnayug Tarun Mandal Chiavati, is celebrating its 132nd year with a grand display: a replica of the Jatoli Shiva Mandir from Himachal Pradesh. On Ganesh Chaturthi, Saturday, September 7, at 11:11 am, Sri Gyanraj Maharaj Manik Prabhu from the Sri Datta Sampradaya of Karnataka Humanabad will perform the Pranpratishtha ceremony. Union Minister Muralidhar Mohol will inaugurate the temple lights and decorations at 7pm, according to Trust Treasurer Mahesh Suryavanshi and General Secretary Hemant Rasane.

Trust President Manik Chavan, Vice President Sunil Rasane, and other key members including Festival Chief Akshay Godse and Suvarnayug Tarun Mandal President Prakash Chavan were present at the announcement.

On the day of the Pranpratishtha, a lion-themed chariot adorned with floral decorations and lion replicas will carry the deity from the main temple at 8:30 am. The trust has invited devotees to view the deity from 12 noon at the main pandal. The evening will feature the inauguration of the electric lighting and decorations.

The Jatoli temple, renowned as Asia's tallest Shiva temple, is celebrated for its architectural splendor. This year's replica, crafted from fiber and painted, will stand 125 feet long, 50 feet wide, and 100 feet high. The design allows for easy darshan from a distance, thanks to contributions from art director Aman Viddate, lighting expert Vaikar Bandhu, and pavilion arranger Kale Mandavwale.

This year, Dagdusheth Ganapati will participate in the immersion procession at 4 pm, deviating from the traditional nighttime procession.

Atharvashirsha recitation event

On Sunday, September 8, at 6am, 31,000 women will gather to recite Atharvashirsha in an event, with senior literary figure Dr Aruna Dhere in attendance. The festival will feature various programs including Surya Namaskar, Agnihotra, Veda Pathan, and Mahila Haldikunku. Daily Maha Abhishek Pooja will take place from 5 am, with Ganesha Yag performed by Milind Rahurkar Shastri from 8 am to 12 noon, and Nataraja Shastri in the southern style from 12 pm to 4 pm. Devotees can also perform Abhishek in the mandap from 5 am to 5 pm.

A mass Satyavinayak Puja is scheduled for September 16 at main pandal, highlighting its unique significance as described in the Satyavinayak pothi.

During the Ganeshotsav, the Jai Ganesh Arogyaseva Abhiyan will establish 24-hour free medical aid centers at City Post, Ganapati Temple, and Mangalya Mangal Office. Services will be provided by various hospitals, including free ventilator/ICU facilities near Ganapati Temple and cardiac ambulance service at NM Wadia Heart Hospital Pune Station and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Insurance coverage of ₹50 crores has been arranged for devotees, covering accidental death, partial disability, and medical expenses in case of emergencies such as stampedes or terrorist attacks.

To enhance accessibility, four LED screens will be installed at pandal near Lakshmibai Dagdusheth Halwai Dutt Temple, Moolchand Shop, Budhwar Chowk, and online darshan will be available through the trust's website, app, and social media channels.

CCTV cameras will be deployed throughout the area for security, monitored by 250 private security personnel and police.