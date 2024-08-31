 Pune Porsche Crash: 'We Are Hopeful for Justice,' Says Anish Awadhiya's Father, Talks About His Son's Unfulfilled Dream of Studying in London (VIDEO)
He met police commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Friday to know details about the ongoing probe. Anish Awadhiya (24) and his friend, who were on a motorcycle, were killed after the two-wheeler was rammed by a speeding Porsche car allegedly being driven by a drunk minor boy.

Saturday, August 31, 2024
article-image
Pune Porsche Crash: 'We Are Hopeful for Justice,' Says Anish Awadhiya's Father, Talks About His Son's Unfulfilled Dream of Studying in London (VIDEO)

The father of the victim of the Pune Porsche car accident, Om Avadhiya, on Friday expressed satisfaction with the Pune Court's decision to reject the bail applications of the six accused involved in the alleged blood sample manipulation.

Speaking to ANI, Avadhiya said, "The lawyer has been doing his work. The bail of the accused has been rejected and we are satisfied with the way everything is happening. We are hopeful that we will get justice, though it might take some time and be a little late."

He seeks Motor Act amendment

Further, he demanded that the Motor Act be amended to ensure that minors aged 16-18 involved in illegal activities are tried and punished as adults, rather than receiving lenient treatment due to their age.

"If the Mumbai case had not occurred, then things would have been done earlier. We want the decision of the court to be remembered in the future. We demand that the Motor Act should have a law that any aged between 16 to 18 who is involved in anything illegal should be treated as an adult and action should be taken," he added.

Anish's London dream

Speaking about Anish's unfulfilled dream, he said, "Anish was on the brink of fulfilling his dream of going to London to pursue a masters degree in computer science. I had even applied for a Rs 40 lakh loan from a nationalised bank for his studies abroad. However, his life was tragically cut short. He was taken from us too soon."

After the accident, he had lost hope believing everyone was hand in glove but the way Pune police under the commissioner has conducted the probe, Awadhiya said he was confident justice would be served.

Deceased's father thanks Fadnavis

"I am thankful to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the cooperation and support in the case. The people of Pune also raised their voice and a lot of support and demand for justice was garnered through social media. All parents should take a lesson from this incident that they should not allow their minor children to drive vehicles," he added.

"Two precious lives were lost and two families are now shattered. The law must be made very strict so that such incidents do not happen again," he said. He also cited newspaper reports claiming the family of the accused was seeking a return of the Porsche car and the minor's passport.

The passport is being sought to let him escape in the manner of fugitives like Nirav Modi, he claimed.

