'All Pubs & Bars Must Adhere To Norms,' Says Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis After Pune Porsche Car Incident

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | PTI

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced in the state assembly that after the Pune Porsche car hit and run case all pubs and bars in the state have been warned to adhere the norm of not serving liquor to minors in their establishments.

They have been told to install Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled CCTV cameras, through which police can check whether age proof of youths is being checked. If someone is found to serve liquor to a minor, the licence of that establishment will be suspended. Apart from that criminal action will be taken against the owner.

Case Registered Against The Minor

Fadanvis also said crime has been registered against Vishal Agrawal, the father of the minor accused in Porsche car hit and run case of Pune for not completing the registration of the imported Porsche car before plying the car on the roads. The role of RTO officers will also be checked to determine if they aided Agarwal in avoiding the registration process.

Fadanvis said the Pune Police Commissioner had his confidence as he had handled the case wisely. The Deputy Chief Minister conceded that the that local police station had committed two blunders, one by not informing their senior officer and not taking minor accused for medical examination immediately after the incident.

He said the “Pune police has taken proactive action after the incident and gathered all the technical and legal evidence against the minor accused."

ATS Given Permission To Investigate Drugs Related Matters

Fadanvis also informed the assembly that Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) has been allowed to investigate drugs related matters to ascertain terror funding angles.

Opposition leader Sunil Prabhu, Vijjay Wadettiwar, Nana Patole and Rohit Pawar had targeted the government on the handling of the Porsche case and had raised questions on the issue of drugs. They alleged the police were shielding the accused and the running of hundreds of pubs illegally in Pune.