Pune Porsche Crash Case: Equal Action Will Be Taken Against Everyone, Says BJP's Ashish Shelar

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashish Shelar said on Thursday that equal action will be taken against all the accused involved in the Pune Porsche crash case.

The two IT professionals, who were travelling on a bike, died on May 19 at 2.30am after a car allegedly driven by a drunk 17-year-old boy crashed into them.

"Whether it is a big builder or a big name, equal action will be taken against everyone and an investigation will be done," the BJP leader said.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed to immediately release the 17-year-old boy allegedly involved in the accident from the observation home. The juvenile was under observation at the home of the Juvenile Justice Board for 36 days after the incident.

The court deemed the orders remanding him to an observation home as illegal and emphasised that the law regarding juveniles must be fully implemented and stated that justice must be prioritised above all else.

The division bench of Justices Bharati Dangre and Manjusha Deshpande of the Bombay HC emphasised that justice must be realised regardless of consequences. The court made it clear that it was not swayed by the uproar surrounding the tragic accident that resulted in the loss of two innocent lives.

The HC criticised the Juvenile Justice Board's remand orders as "illegal" and passed without jurisdiction. The court also reprimanded the police for their handling of the situation, noting that law enforcement agencies had succumbed to public pressure.

The court emphasised that regardless of the seriousness of the crime, the accused is still a child under the Juvenile Justice Act and must be treated as such. The act aims at rehabilitation and social integration of juvenile offenders, and confinement in an observation home is only permissible when bail has not been granted.