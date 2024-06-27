 'This Happens Only In Pune': Netizens React After Elderly Man Punctures Car Tyre For Parking In His Spot (WATCH VIRAL VIDEO)
The incident, captured in a video that has now gone viral on social media, is reportedly from Sadashiv Peth

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, June 27, 2024, 12:57 PM IST
article-image
'This Happens Only In Pune': Netizens React After Elderly Man Punctures Car Tyre For Parking In His Spot (WATCH VIRAL VIDEO) | Video Screengrab

If you have lived in Pune or even visited the city, you would be familiar with a term called 'Puneri Patya'. These are basically information boards written with Puneri slang, often laced with sarcasm.

One of the most common boards reads, "Dara samor gadi lau naye anyatha hava kadhnyat yeil" (Do not park your vehicle in front of the gate, or else it will be punctured).

Recently, an elderly man took this warning to heart and actually punctured a car tyre after the vehicle was apparently parked in his area.

Watch Video:

The incident, captured in a video that has now gone viral on social media, is reportedly from Sadashiv Peth.

Meanwhile, netizens had a field day after watching the video, with many commenting, "This happens only in Pune."

"Pakka Punekar... Follow the rules, otherwise see the reaction," joked a user.

"'Amhi Puneri' track should be played in the background," commented another user.

