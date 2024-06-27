Pune Viral Video: Audiences Up In Arms After IMAX Show Of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's 'Kalki 2898 AD' Cancelled At Westend Mall | Video Screengrab

The much-awaited 'Kalki 2898 AD' hit the theaters on Thursday. Directed by Nag Ashwin, this post-apocalyptic film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani. Meanwhile, the IMAX show of the movie was cancelled at Cinepolis theatre in Pune's Westend Mall. After the cancellation, audiences were up in arms and put up a host of demands in front of the theatre management. A video of this has gone viral on social media.

Watch Video:

In the video, one person is heard lashing out at the management saying, "I have my job to resume at 12 o'clock. 8:30 to 11:30 was the show. I have come here especially to watch in IMAX. Why should I compensate my experience because of your negligence? We all have taken half day, leave from our jobs to come here. You should have informed us that there was one more theatre and we could have booked it over there." Listing his demands, the man goes on to say, "You have to give us 10 vouchers per person if you cannot play this show. Plus, we are going to watch a movie here itself. I am okay with any other movie. And if it crosses 11:30, refreshments are on you. We won't be paying a single penny for that."

Meanwhile, netizens stated that they have also encountered similar problems at this theatre before.

"Cinepolis Aundh is always like that. Inox mall of the millennium is the best (sic)," commented one user.

"Westend IMAX always has some issue," wrote another user.

"Same in Chennai....my IMAX also got cancelled," said a third user.

Check out the reactions below:

