 Pune Viral Video: Cow Waits At Traffic Signal For Light To Turn Green; Netizens Say 'Animals Are Cleverer Than Humans'
Pune Viral Video: Cow Waits At Traffic Signal For Light To Turn Green; Netizens Say 'Animals Are Cleverer Than Humans'

"The cow has zero money to fill your pockets," commented a user

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, June 27, 2024, 10:53 AM IST
Pune Viral Video: Cow Waits At Traffic Signal For Light To Turn Green; Netizens Say 'Animals Are Cleverer Than Humans' | Video Screengrab

The Pune Traffic Police on Wednesday evening shared an unusual video on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle. The footage captured a cow seemingly waiting at a traffic signal for the red light to turn green.

The traffic police used this video to promote road safety and captioned it, "Attention 'Guys'. Don't moo-ve forward on a red light!"

Meanwhile, netizens took the traffic police to task and criticized them for allegedly taking bribes from motorists.

A user wrote, "Instead of sharing reels, please do regular patrolling and traffic checking. That will have impact."

"Drivers in Pune don't seem to be serious about traffic rules. Therefore, strict action should be taken against those who violate the rules. The license of habitual offenders should be cancelled. Only fines will not solve the problem. The speed limit of vehicles in cities should not exceed 60 kmph. A separate license should be issued for high-speed vehicles with the strictest licensing process and the rejection rate should be as high as CA exam passing percentage," said another user.

"The cow has zero money to fill your pockets," commented a third user. "Animals are cleverer than humans," wrote a fourth user.

Check out the reactions below:

