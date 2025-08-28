Hingoli Zilla Parishad Faces Backlash As Ideal Teacher Awards Pending For Five Years

Hingoli Zilla Parishad | File Photo

Hingoli: Owing to the apathy of the officers of the education department of the Hingoli Zilla Parishad, the ideal teacher awards have not been distributed for the past five years. Now, teachers are eagerly wondering whether the award ceremony will be organized this year on Teachers' Day on September 5. The teachers are dissatisfied as the award ceremony has not been organized for the past years.

It has been a tradition to felicitate the teachers every year at the district level for their outstanding contribution in the field of education. Hence, the ideal teacher award is given on Teachers' Day, celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan on September 5. The aim of the awards is to motivate the teachers by seeing those teachers who have received the ideal teacher award so that even they can do commendable work in the field of education.

The Hingoli ZP's education department selects five each from primary and secondary schools in the district and one special teacher. Hence, 11 teachers are felicitated with the awards every year. However, the award function was not organized for the past five years due to the apathy of the officers of the education department. It is being questioned whether the function will be held this year if the conditions are the same as usual.

A few years back, the state government used to give one month's salary more to the teacher selected as the ideal teacher. However, this practice has been discontinued for the past 10 years. Now, the ideal teacher is selected from the primary and secondary section on the basis of various projects implemented by them to improve the education quality in the school.

The award functions were not organized for the past five years due to the improper planning of the education department and the permission not granted by the divisional commissioner's office. The block development officer of each taluka submitted the proposal for the ideal teacher award to the ZP education department by August 20. The department this year has received only six proposals, and hence there is uncertainty about the award function this year.