Mumbai-Pune Expressway-2: All You Need To Know About Route, Cost, And Timeline | File

The much-awaited Third Mumbai–Pune Expressway is now officially progressing towards execution, with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) approving the Detailed Project Report (DPR) and revealing timelines for construction. Designed as a high-capacity greenfield corridor, the new expressway will cut travel time between Mumbai and Pune while decongesting the existing Mumbai–Pune Expressway.

Mumbai-Pune Expressway-2?

Currently, commuters use the Yashwantrao Chavan Mumbai–Pune Expressway and the old NH-48 Pune–Mumbai highway. The new corridor will run parallel to both, offering a modern, faster, and safer option. Being the third alternative route between the two cities, the project is being called the third Mumbai–Pune expressway or Mumbai-Pune Expressway-2.

It will also be a part of the larger Mumbai–Pune–Bengaluru Express Corridor, with the Pune–Bengaluru stretch already under construction.

Design Details

The new expressway will be a 130-km, six-lane greenfield highway running from Atal Setu in Mumbai to Shivare Junction near Pune. It will pass through the Sahyadri mountain range employing a network of tunnels and elevated bridges.

The e-way will also connect Navi Mumbai International Airport and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), important for both passenger movement and heavy commercial logistics. And will further be linked to Pune’s Ring Road, allowing traffic headed towards Satara, Kolhapur, and Bengaluru to bypass Pune city entirely.

Cost, Travel Time

Early estimates for the overall project cost are expected to be around ₹15,000 crore. And after being operational, the e-way would be able to handle up to three lakh vehicles per day.

Moreover, the Mumbai–Pune journey, which often stretches well beyond three hours due to congestion, will probably be completed in around 90 minutes under normal traffic conditions.

Sanjay Kadam, Project Director, NHAI Pune, said the new expressway has become essential due to rising traffic volumes on the existing route. “The existing Pune–Mumbai e-way has reached saturation due to a sharp rise in traffic volume, leading to congestion, delays, and safety concerns. This new expressway is being planned as a high-capacity alternative that will ensure smoother, faster and safer travel,” he said.

“The expressway will start near Atal Setu, connect Navi Mumbai International Airport and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) and pass through the Sahyadri range using a network of tunnels and elevated bridges before terminating at Shivare in Bhor taluka,” Kadam added.

When Will Work Start?

NHAI has completed around 70 per cent of the land acquisition for the crucial Pagote–Chowk (30 km) section. The bidding process for this stretch is in its final stages, with contractors expected to be appointed soon. Construction on this section is slated to begin in March 2026.

Officials have indicated that once construction starts, the targeted completion timeline is around three years.