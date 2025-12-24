 Zero Tolerance For Drunk Driving: Pune Traffic Police, Excise Dept Step Up Checks Ahead Of Christmas & New Year
Manoj Patil, Additional Commissioner of Traffic Police, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said that special teams have been deployed at various ruckus-prone key locations across the city for patrolling and to take action against drink-and-drive cases

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 01:37 PM IST
article-image
With Christmas and New Year celebrations around the corner, the Pune City Traffic Police have intensified action against drunken driving to ensure road safety. Meanwhile, the Excise Department of the Pune division has tightened its grip on pubs and bars.

As part of a special three-day enforcement drive conducted between December 19 and December 21, traffic police booked 201 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol. Officials said checkpoints were set up at 30 strategic locations across the city, where intensive vehicle inspections and breathalyser tests were carried out.

All offenders were booked under the relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act and penalised. Police have also initiated further legal procedures against the violators, warning that strict action will continue throughout the festive season.

article-image

Rising Drunk Driving Cases in Pune

In 2024, a total of 5,286 drunk-and-drive cases were registered in Pune city. However, from January 1 to December 1, 2025, the city has already recorded 5,673 cases, indicating that violations remain a serious concern.

Manoj Patil, Additional Commissioner of Traffic Police, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said that special teams have been deployed at various ruckus-prone key locations across the city for patrolling and to take action against drink-and-drive cases.

“We appeal to citizens to celebrate responsibly, avoid alcohol consumption before driving, and opt for public transport or designated drivers,” he said.

article-image

Meanwhile, Atul Kanade, Superintendent of Excise Police, Pune Division, said that special drives, surprise checks, and strict monitoring will continue in the coming days to prevent accidents and ensure public safety during the year-end celebrations. A total of 21 squads have been deployed to curb the illegal sale of illicit liquor in the market, he added.

Speaking on the extension of deadlines for pubs and bars on the occasion of Christmas and New Year celebrations, Kanade said that instructions from higher authorities have not yet been approved. However, the department will update soon if any extension takes place.

