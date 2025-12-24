 Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Election Training Skipped By 1,329 Staffers; Commissioner Shravan Hardikar Issues Show-Cause Notices & Warns Of Legal Action
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Election Training Skipped By 1,329 Staffers; Commissioner Shravan Hardikar Issues Show-Cause Notices & Warns Of Legal Action

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Election Training Skipped By 1,329 Staffers; Commissioner Shravan Hardikar Issues Show-Cause Notices & Warns Of Legal Action

The PCMC election process has gained momentum in the city, just as the municipal corporation election process has gained traction in the whole state. For this election, eight returning officers and 24 assistant returning officers have been appointed

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 02:10 PM IST
article-image
Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Commissioner and Election Officer Shravan Hardikar has issued show-cause notices to 1,329 officers and employees who skipped the training session organised for the management of the PCMC elections on Tuesday. He has issued a stern warning that a written explanation must be submitted within 24 hours of receiving the notice, failing which legal action will be initiated.

The PCMC election process has gained momentum in the city, just as the municipal corporation election process has gained traction in the whole state. For this election, eight returning officers and 24 assistant returning officers have been appointed. Approximately 14,000 officers and staff members are required for election duties. To ensure the election process proceeds without any hurdles, the election department organises training sessions. Attendance at these sessions is mandatory for all appointed officers and employees.

Training sessions were organised on Saturday (20th) and Sunday (21st) at the Prof. Ramkrishna More Auditorium in Chinchwad and the GD Madgulkar Auditorium in Nigdi Pradhikaran. On Saturday, 1,191 individuals remained absent. As a result, the PCMC Election Department appealed to these absentees to attend the training on Sunday. However, despite this call, as many as 1,329 personnel skipped Sunday’s session as well.

Read Also
Pune Land Deal Case: 'Office Boy' Working With Accused Shital Tejwani Signed Key Papers, Prosecution...
article-image

Municipal Election Officer Shravan Hardikar issued the show-cause notices to these officers and employees on Tuesday.

FPJ Shorts
Dhurandhar's Director Aditya Dhar Once Revealed Struggling With Dyslexia: Said, 'Reading Few Pages Would Take Me Days'
Dhurandhar's Director Aditya Dhar Once Revealed Struggling With Dyslexia: Said, 'Reading Few Pages Would Take Me Days'
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Virat Kohli Slams 83-Ball Century For Delhi On Return After 15 Years, Scales 16,000-Run Milestone
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Virat Kohli Slams 83-Ball Century For Delhi On Return After 15 Years, Scales 16,000-Run Milestone
'Kaju Pak Gaya Hai': Bharti Singh Discharged From Hospital, Thanks Fans For Blessings- Watch VIDEO
'Kaju Pak Gaya Hai': Bharti Singh Discharged From Hospital, Thanks Fans For Blessings- Watch VIDEO
SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 996 Positions Extended; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here
SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 996 Positions Extended; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here

PCMC Chief Hardikar said in the notice, “It has been observed that by remaining absent from training intentionally and without permission, you have obstructed national work like elections and violated the provisions of the Representation of the People Act. This misconduct reflects apathy and a reckless attitude toward national duties. This act is an obstruction to the election process; therefore, why should legal action not be taken against you?”

He further stated that a written explanation must be submitted within 24 hours. If an explanation is not submitted within the deadline or if the explanation is found to be unsatisfactory, appropriate legal action will be taken.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Income Tax Dept Sets Up 24/7 Control Room To Curb Illegal Election Spending In PMC Polls

Pune: Income Tax Dept Sets Up 24/7 Control Room To Curb Illegal Election Spending In PMC Polls

Pune Welcomes Thackeray Reunion: MNS, Shiv Sena (UBT) Workers Unite In Celebration - VIDEOS

Pune Welcomes Thackeray Reunion: MNS, Shiv Sena (UBT) Workers Unite In Celebration - VIDEOS

Nashik: KTHM College Hosts ‘GeniusGrid 2025’ To Celebrate National Mathematics Day

Nashik: KTHM College Hosts ‘GeniusGrid 2025’ To Celebrate National Mathematics Day

Prioritising Mental Health: Nashik District Health Dept Hosts Meditation Workshop

Prioritising Mental Health: Nashik District Health Dept Hosts Meditation Workshop

Opposition Closes Ranks To Defeat BJP In Nashik Civic Elections

Opposition Closes Ranks To Defeat BJP In Nashik Civic Elections