Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Election Training Skipped By 1,329 Staffers; Commissioner Shravan Hardikar Issues Show-Cause Notices & Warns Of Legal Action

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Commissioner and Election Officer Shravan Hardikar has issued show-cause notices to 1,329 officers and employees who skipped the training session organised for the management of the PCMC elections on Tuesday. He has issued a stern warning that a written explanation must be submitted within 24 hours of receiving the notice, failing which legal action will be initiated.

The PCMC election process has gained momentum in the city, just as the municipal corporation election process has gained traction in the whole state. For this election, eight returning officers and 24 assistant returning officers have been appointed. Approximately 14,000 officers and staff members are required for election duties. To ensure the election process proceeds without any hurdles, the election department organises training sessions. Attendance at these sessions is mandatory for all appointed officers and employees.

Training sessions were organised on Saturday (20th) and Sunday (21st) at the Prof. Ramkrishna More Auditorium in Chinchwad and the GD Madgulkar Auditorium in Nigdi Pradhikaran. On Saturday, 1,191 individuals remained absent. As a result, the PCMC Election Department appealed to these absentees to attend the training on Sunday. However, despite this call, as many as 1,329 personnel skipped Sunday’s session as well.

Municipal Election Officer Shravan Hardikar issued the show-cause notices to these officers and employees on Tuesday.

PCMC Chief Hardikar said in the notice, “It has been observed that by remaining absent from training intentionally and without permission, you have obstructed national work like elections and violated the provisions of the Representation of the People Act. This misconduct reflects apathy and a reckless attitude toward national duties. This act is an obstruction to the election process; therefore, why should legal action not be taken against you?”

He further stated that a written explanation must be submitted within 24 hours. If an explanation is not submitted within the deadline or if the explanation is found to be unsatisfactory, appropriate legal action will be taken.