Motorcyclist Dies After Crashing Into Parked Truck On Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Pune Highway | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A motorcyclist was seriously injured as his speeding motorcycle crashed into a truck parked along the road on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar - Pune Highway near Isarwadi Phata on Wednesday evening.

The injured has been identified as Pawan Dattu Mali (27, Mahalgaon, Vaijapur). On Wednesday at around 7 p.m., Pawan was going on his motorcycle (MH20 GY 8255) when his motorcycle crashed into a parked truck.

He was seriously injured, and the nearby residents rushed him to the sub-district hospital at Gangapur.

However, he lost his life en route to the hospital as doctors declared him dead on arrival. The accident resulted in traffic congestion on the highway. Local police have been involved in this. A case is being registered against in this matter. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Police are investigating the matter further.

