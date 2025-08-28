Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s Dr. Pravin Suryawanshi Honoured With Prestigious Fellowship By Academy Of Medicine Of Malaysia | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Academy of Medicine of Malaysia (FAMM), the country’s highest medical institution, conferred the prestigious Fellowship (FAMM) upon Dr. Pravin Suryawanshi, Deputy Dean of MGM Hospital and Medical College. The honor was bestowed by His Majesty Sultan Aslam Muhibuddin Shah at the academy’s annual convocation held at Hotel Shangri-La, Kuala Lumpur, in the distinguished presence of Malaysia’s longest-serving Prime Minister, Dr. Mahathir Mohamad.

This international recognition acknowledges Dr. Suryawanshi’s outstanding contributions to medical service. He has pioneered advanced surgical facilities, ensuring their accessibility to underprivileged patients across India, while also training surgeons nationwide in modern surgical and endoscopic techniques. His leadership as the youngest-ever President of the Association of Surgeons of India (ASI) has further strengthened professional skill development among surgeons across the country.

The Fellowship of the Academy of Medicine of Malaysia is a rare and highly prestigious honor, awarded to only a select few surgeons worldwide. Dr. Suryawanshi’s achievement has been widely lauded, with congratulatory messages pouring in from all quarters.

MGM Vice Chairman Dr. P. M. Jadhav, Secretary Shri Ankushrao Kadam, Dean Dr. Rajendra Bohra, and doctors from across the hospital have extended their congratulations and best wishes to Dr. Suryawanshi on this remarkable milestone.

Dr. Suryawanshi said, “Receiving this international honor is not just a recognition of my work but a tribute to all those who have supported me in my journey of patient care. I have always strived to provide the best possible treatment to every patient. Through the Association of Surgeons of India, we have initiated several socially relevant programs across the country. My commitment remains to ensure that modern, quality healthcare reaches the poorest of patients and every section of society.”