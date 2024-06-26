Pune: Top 10 Most Posh and Expensive Areas to Live in Pune

By: Aakash Singh | June 26, 2024
Koregaon Park: One of Pune's most prestigious areas, known for its lush greenery, high-end restaurants. It is a favorite among ultrarich of Pune, offering a mix of luxury apartments and bungalows
Viman Nagar: Settlled close to the Pune Airport and famous Phoenix Mall, this area is also a preferred choice and has several luxury residential projects
Pashan: Close to research institutions like IITM, NCL, IISER, ARDE and SPPU, this area is home to several scientists. Known for the lush greenery surrounding it, it also has some new luxury projects coming up
JM Road: A central commercial hub with a range of premium shops, restaurants, and offices. It's also home to several upscale new residential complexes
Model Colony: A well-established residential area with a mix of old and new architecture. It offers proximity to top educational institutions, shopping centers, and hospitals
Prabhat Road: Known for its serene environment and lush greenery, it is a residential paradise. It hosts some of the city’s most luxurious bungalows and apartments
Kothrud: it is one of Pune's oldest suburbs, now a well-developed residential area which has nearby educational institutions, shopping centers, and recreational facilities
Abhimanshree is an An upscale residential area known for its peaceful surroundings
SB Road: A prominent area with a mix of IT parks, commercial spaces, and residences which are bungalow and apartments which have hill views
Magarpatta city is well-planned township known for its IT parks, residential complexes, and green spaces. It has self-sustained locality with schools, hospitals, and entertainment options