 No More Bullocks: Pune's Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Trust Ends 133-Year-Old Tradition
No More Bullocks: Pune's Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Trust Ends 133-Year-Old Tradition

Joint Commissioner of Police Ranjan Kumar Sharma performed the Vasapujan of the Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Trust Mandap

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 11:58 AM IST
The pioneer of public Ganeshotsav in India, Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati’s arrival and immersion processions will henceforth not include a pair of bullocks to pull the chariot. Celebration Chief and Trustee Punit Balan announced this on Wednesday. “The 133-year-old tradition will be suspended to prevent hardships caused to the domestic animals,” said Balan.

Joint Commissioner of Police Ranjan Kumar Sharma performed the Vasapujan of the Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Trust Mandap. Speaking on the occasion, Balan said, “The Varad Vighneshwar Wada replica will be built to celebrate Ganeshotsav this year. From this year onwards, we are suspending the tradition of using a pair of bullocks during the arrival and immersion processions of the Shri Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Trust."

“The immersion procession is delayed every year, causing immense hardships to the animals. Therefore, the decision has been made. The arrival procession chariot will be pulled by devotees and mandal workers. A special chariot will be readied for the immersion procession," he added.

Joint CP Ranjan Kumar Sharma said, “We begin every important task by chanting Lord Ganesha’s name. Lord Ganesha is the deity of crores of Indians. The Ganesh festival started by Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari is celebrated in other countries as well. The festival is not restricted to any caste or religion. All people participate in it. Let us celebrate the festival with enthusiasm this year. The Pune Police are ready to extend all possible help during the festival.”

DCP (Zone 1) Sandeep Singh Gill, Vishrambaug PS Sr PI Vijaymala Pawar, along with Tulshibaug Ganesh Mandal President Vikas Pawar, Treasurer Nitin Pandit, Vice-President Vinayak Kadam, Trust President Sanjiv Jawale, office-bearers, and workers were present.

