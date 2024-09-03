Pune: Minister Muralidhar Mohol Highlights Commitment to Cooperative Growth at Lokmanya Society Relocation Ceremony |

Minister of State in the Ministry of Cooperation Muralidhar Mohol emphasised the commitment to overcoming challenges in the sector to foster growth and prosperity through cooperation. He assured that the upcoming phase would focus on providing the right direction for cooperative development.

Mohol inaugurated the relocation ceremony of the branch of Lokmanya Multipurpose Cooperative Society. Speaking at the event, Mohol was joined by Founder-Chairman of 'Lokmanya' Dr Kiran Thakur, Director Gajanan Dhamanekar, Vitthal Prabhu, Senior Banking Expert Vidyadhar Anaskar, MLA Bhimrao Tapkir, Zonal Manager Sushil Jadhav, and other dignitaries.

Mohol Praises Lokmanya Society’s Role

Mohol highlighted the vital role of cooperatives in rural development and the economy, referencing the establishment of a separate Ministry of Cooperation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi three years ago.

Mohol praised Lokmanya Society for its significant contributions to the cooperative sector, noting its progress based on credibility. "With deposits of ₹3,000 crore in Pune alone, this success underscores the trust of Pune's residents in Lokmanya, promising continued progress at the national level," Mohol said.

Dr Kiran Thakur remarked on Lokmanya’s achievements beyond banking, celebrating 29 years of operation with ₹9,000 crore in deposits, including ₹3,000 crore in Pune.

Despite limitations on branch expansion, Dr Thakur expressed hope for resolution. The event also featured the unveiling of the Lokmanya Modak Investment Scheme for the Ganeshotsav festival, offering a 10.50% return on investments with a minimum of ₹10,000 and a duration of 21 months.

Sanskrit scholar Pandit Vasantrao Gadgil, former corporator Manjusha Nagpure, Shrikant Jagtap, Prasanna Jagtap, Haridas Charwad, Nisha Korgaonkar, Shirish Deshpande, CEO of Buldhana Urban, Anil Gadve, Chairman of Vishweshwar Bank, and other dignitaries were honored during the event.