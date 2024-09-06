 Over 6,000 Cops Deployed for Ganeshotsav Security in Pune
Throughout the festival, bomb disposal squads will inspect crowded locations, including five major mandals, with checks conducted four times a day, assisted by trained dogs and police personnel in Pune.

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Friday, September 06, 2024, 02:39 PM IST
article-image

As Ganeshotsav approaches, the Pune Police are ramping up security with a deployment of over 6000 personnel to address potential accidents and untoward incidents.

With 3,789 pandals and over 600,000 household Ganesh idols, comprehensive security measures include 4 Additional Police Commissioners, 10 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP), 23 Assistant Police Officers, 128 Police Inspectors (PI), 568 Assistant Police Inspectors (API) and Police Sub-Inspectors (PSI), 4,604 Constables, 1,100 Home Guards, 1 SRPF Company, and 10 Quick Response Teams.

Bomb disposal squads on duty

Throughout the festival, bomb disposal squads will inspect crowded locations, including five major mandals, with checks conducted four times a day, assisted by trained dogs and police personnel.

Preventive actions have been taken against 1,742 individuals, with two internal tech interventions introduced and a dedicated web page for citizens. Various orders related to pollution and traffic management have also been issued.

The ten-day Ganesh festival, starting on September 7 with 'Chaturthi' and concluding with 'Anantha Chaturdashi,' will see thousands of devotees visiting city mandals and markets to purchase idols for home celebrations.

Under the leadership of Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar security arrangements are being meticulously planned.

Given the expected rush in the Peth areas, plainclothes police officers will be deployed to prevent thefts of mobile phones, jewelry, and other valuables targeting devotees.

