Punekars Thrilled By Punit Balan Group's Unified Dahi Handi Celebration

Puneites experienced the thrill of a collective Dahi Handi celebration organised by the Punit Balan Group (PBG), which brought together 35 mandals on Tuesday.

Amid the chanting of the slogan ‘Govinda Re Gopala’, reverberating beats of dhol-tasha, attractive lighting, and foot-tapping music, a sea of youth participated in the electrifying celebrations. The Shivtej Dahi Handi Sangh broke the Dahi Handi by raising a seven-layer human pyramid, winning the trophy at the historic Lal Mahal Chowk.

Entrepreneur Punit Balan decided to hold a common Dahi Handi celebration by bringing together 35 Ganesh mandals, which supported and participated in it. The intention behind the event was to avoid traffic congestion and lessen the burden on the police force.

The common Dahi Handi celebration was organised at the historic Lal Mahal Chowk on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Road. The Dahi Handi looked attractive due to the lighting arrangement. The program started at 4pm, and the entire surrounding reverberated with the beats of Samarth, Nadbrahma, Shiv Mudra, and Yuva Vadya Pathak dhol-tasha troupes. They energised the crowds gathered to witness the celebration. DJ music added to the vibrant atmosphere, while occasional showers and crowds of youth heightened the enthusiasm. Women and young people gathered in large numbers, and around 20 Govinda teams attempted to break the Dahi Handi, drawing spectators’ attention. An all-women Govinda team from Chembur stood out among them.

The Shiv Tej Dahi Handi Sangh raised seven layers of a human pyramid and broke the first common Dahi Handi around 9:30pm. Balan and actor Pravin Tarde presented the winner’s trophy and felicitated the Govinda team.

Balan and Manikchand Oxyrich President Janhavi Dhariwal Balan welcomed the spectators. Tarde, Maharashtra Kesari Sikandar Shaikh, and other eminent people from all walks of life were present.

"I thank all the mandals that participated in the common Dahi Handi celebration. I am also thankful to the Puneites who enthusiastically participated in the function. The Police Department ensured the security of everyone present. Thus, the programme concluded successfully," said Balan.