 Pune Airport's New Terminal To Add 16 Check-in Counters To Reduce Passenger Frisking Time
The expansion will include an area of 4,000 sqm at an additional cost of ₹25 crore, and it is expected to be completed by March 2025

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 11:26 AM IST
article-image
Pune Airport's New Terminal To Add 16 Check-in Counters To Reduce Passenger Frisking Time | File Photo

In a bid to reduce the frisking time of passengers, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) will add 16 new check-in counters at the New Integrated Terminal Building (NITB) at Pune International Airport. Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol revealed this on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday evening.

The Pune MP stated that there are 34 check-in counters at the NITB currently, and with the addition of 16 new counters, the tally will rise to 50. The expansion will include an area of 4,000 sqm at an additional cost of ₹25 crore, and it is expected to be completed by March 2025, he stated.

Meanwhile, Mohol recently met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar and demanded that Pune International Airport be named after Sant Tukaram Maharaj.

"The state government is positive about the naming of Pune Airport, and soon this proposal will be sent to the central government. After that, a follow-up will be taken up with the central government," the MP wrote on X.

Explaining the naming process, Mohol stated that the proposal comes from the state government to the central government, which then decides on the name. "Hence, as the people's representative of Pune, I have put my demand before the state government," he added.

