 Pune Shocker! 67-Year-Old Senior Citizen Arrested For Raping 10-Year-Old Girl
ANIUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 10:22 AM IST
Representative Image | File

A 67-year-old senior citizen was arrested for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl in a rural area on the outskirts of Pune, a Pune rural police official said on Monday.

The incident came to light after the girl opened up about the ordeal during a "good touch, bad touch" session at her school on Saturday.

The authorities informed her parents, who filed a police complaint, leading to the man's arrest.

According to the official, the accused had stopped the girl on her way to school a few days ago, offering her a chocolate and trying to get close. On Friday, he took her to his home when she was returning from school and raped her.

The police official said that further investigation is underway.

The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the BNS and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Meanwhile, amid the outrage over the alleged Badlapur sexual assault case, Maharashtra Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar on Monday said that just like CCTVs in schools, panic buttons can also be installed to ensure women's safety.

"...Just like CCTVs in schools, panic buttons can also be installed...A panic button can also be installed in the hostels...It is an advanced technology..." said Kesarkar while addressing a press conference in Mumbai.

