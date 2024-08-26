Unique Protest In Pune’s Bibwewadi: Boats Released In Waterlogged Mahesh Society Chowk (PHOTOS) |

Residents of Mahesh Society Chowk in Pune's Bibwewadi, along with party workers from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), staged a protest on Monday against the prolonged drainage issue at the main chowk causing regular traffic congestion, mosquito breeding, and health issues for the commuters.

The protestors were seen holding banners with slogans like, "Are the engineers to be called from Mars?" and "Take a boat, not a vehicle, through Mahesh Society Chowk." They demanded immediate action from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to address the drainage issue at Mahesh Society Chowk.

Ram Vilash Maheshwari, Pune City Congress Secretary, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, "For the past five to six years, the drainage issue has not been solved despite numerous complaints to the PMC. The poor condition of the drainage system, resulting in continuous overflow of wastewater onto the streets, is concerning. PMC officials, engineers, and public representatives have failed to provide a proper solution. PMC passes the tender in the name of reconstruction of drainage pipelines but nothing is being done."

Sunil Bagade, a resident, sarcastically remarked, "Put a handkerchief on your nose and walk through the chowk; you might get splashed with wastewater, but don't get angry. Just tolerate the stench, sickness, and dirt with patience. After all, we pay our taxes to suffer in silence."

Smita Thite, another resident, said, "The persistent drainage issues have led to severe health hazards in the area. Stagnant water, foul odour, and the proliferation of mosquitoes have left residents vulnerable to various diseases. How long will we have to endure this torture? Are they waiting for someone to lose their life before they act?"

Read Also Name Pune International Airport After Sant Tukaram, Demands Murlidhar Mohol

Meanwhile, Santosh Tandale, Head of Drainage Department, PMC, told this newspaper, "There has been a big issue of waterlogging for the last 3-4 years. So we plan to have a big line and concrete channel from Ambil Odha to Mahesh Society Chowk. That work is going on. Due to the hilly area from Upper Indira Nagar and East Mahesh Society, there is no water pipeline. We have diverted the drainage route but still, there are some problems unless the ongoing work of the concrete storm canal is complete. We will connect drainage pipelines to it. Another reason for the delay is shifting the water pipeline, MNGL gas pipeline, and traffic as well. However, within a month the issue will be resolved."